Senior Innovation Manager
The Absolut Company AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Absolut Company AB i Stockholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Our Global Innovation Team is looking for an Innovation Manager to work with Malibu, Kahlúa, and our agave brands on a global international scope of work. This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, among The Absolut Group affiliate, in order to enhance closer collaborations with our brand teams based there.
Innovation is a must win battle for us and is at heart of the value creation of our Group. Our Global Innovation Team has an holistic view of the brand and market challenges and develop innovations to address these opportunities. We create impact and faster development.
In this role, your responsibilities will be:
Create and deliver innovations on Pernod Ricard's strategic international brands to accelerate growth.
Define business and consumer opportunities with robust business and consumer analysis.
Ensure projects are aligned with the markets' needs.
Manage projects through Stage Gate from Stage 1 to Post-Launch Analysis - including localizing concepts, creating product briefs and working with R&D to develop, test and iterate prototypes, creating packaging designs and overall project leadership of the multi-functional team to deliver projects to successful market launch.
Balance rigor, data and TLO (test, learn, optimize) with the need for agility and speed to market.
Assess innovations after launch, share learnings, adjust propositions if needed.
Partner with MarketCos to support the creation of the strongest possible route to market. Drive consumer centricity into the pipeline and ensure business needs are met:
Leverage agile approaches and research methodologies to create strong and differentiated innovations that delight consumers.
Ensure learnings are shared with markets, BrandCo's and other Global Hubs.
Build strong business case leveraging external and internal data (financials)
Be the expert of BrandCo ecosystem (production capabilities, legal, competition, technical capabilities...)
Foster strong collaboration and interaction with Brand Companies and key strategic Markets:
Build strong collaborative relationships with multi-functional teams and lead projects to deliver innovations.
Help to define and optimize the ways of working with BrandCos and Markets to efficiently deliver the Innovation pipeline including collaborating closely with R&D & Supply Chain.
Support best practice share outs.
Wider contribution at Regional level: Be an active contributor towards the overall Marketing Transformation of Pernod Ricard. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29
E-post: TAG-HR@pernod-ricard.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Absolut Company AB
(org.nr 556015-0178)
Marieviksgatan 19 B (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där The Absolut Company AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8466489