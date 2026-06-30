Senior Infrastructure Engineer Windows Server
Permobil Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla elektronikjobb i Sundsvall
2026-06-30
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Would you like to work in an international environment where you'll make a difference every day? At Permobil, we're looking for game-changers to join us as we innovate for individuals and develop the world's most advanced assistive solutions.
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data.
Position Overview
We are looking for a Senior Infrastructure Engineer – Windows Server to be the global technical owner of our Windows Server platform, and the primary escalation point for complex and high‐impact issues. You are responsible for ensuring that the Windows Server environment is secure, standardized, resilient, and fit for long‐term hybrid operation. In addition, you govern the MS SQL Server platform together with application teams and DBAs, defining standards, lifecycle rules, and architectural guardrails while execution remains distributed.
The role combines deep hands‐on technical expertise with platform ownership. You will lead consolidation, modernization, and risk‐reduction efforts across a large enterprise Windows footprint, working as part of the Hybrid Cloud team. A key focus is enabling a long‐term hybrid Windows model, including integration with Azure Arc, while reducing operational overhead and unplanned work.
This is a hybrid role based in Sundsvall (Birsta).
Key Responsibilities:
Own the global Windows Server platform, including engineering standards, lifecycle management, consolidation, and technical escalation for complex incidents.
Define and govern SQL Server platform standards in partnership with application teams and DBAs
Enable and evolve a hybrid Windows Server model, integrating on‐prem environments with Azure through Azure Arc and collaborating with Cloud and Security teams on governance, identity, monitoring, and vulnerability management.
Design and maintain core Windows services like Group Policy, DHCP, certificate services (PKI), and Windows file/print services to enterprise standards.
Operate and improve the enterprise Windows patching programme
Harden Windows servers against organizational and industry baselines
Maintain accurate CMDB and infrastructure inventory for compliance
Build Infrastructure as Code using Ansible, Terraform, or equivalent tools
Develop PowerShell automation for operational efficiency and reliability
Improve documentation, runbooks, and knowledge sharing across the team
Mentor junior engineers and support continuous platform improvement
Qualifications & Skills:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field,
Relevant certifications such as Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate or Red Hat Certified Specialist in Ansible Automation are highly valued,
5+ years of hands-on experience engineering and operating Windows Server environments at enterprise scale,
Strong expertise in Windows Server 2016/2019/2022/2025, Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS, DHCP and other core windows services
Proven experience operating an enterprise patching programme, including patch testing, deployment, and reporting (e.g., WSUS, SCCM/MECM or third-party patch tools),
Strong PowerShell scripting skills for automation, reporting, and operational tooling,
Working knowledge of Windows server hardening and vulnerability management (CIS Benchmarks, Defender for Endpoint/Servers, vulnerability scanners),
Experience with backup and disaster recovery for Windows workloads, including recovery testing,
Fluent in English
Meriting experience & skills:
Experience with Azure infrastructure services and hybrid identity (Entra ID, Entra Connect, Azure Arc for Servers),
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code tooling: Ansible, and Terraform or equivalent for Windows infrastructure,
Experience with virtualization platforms and storage administration,
Working knowledge of CI/CD pipelines (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions) applied to infrastructure changes.
Who are you?
You are a structured and analytical problem solver who stays calm and focused even during high-pressure incidents. You communicate complex technical infrastructure topics in a clear and simple way that both technical and non-technical stakeholders can understand. With a strong process mindset and attention to detail, you value good documentation and always look for ways to automate repetitive work. Curious by nature, you continuously learn and stay up to date with developments in Windows Server and infrastructure automation.
Application Process
We will conduct selection continuously so send us your application today or before July 26th at the latest!
Permobil is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applications from all qualified individuals.
For more information about the position, please contact Erik Jensen, Manager Global Infrastructure, Erik.Jensen@permobil.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Zivile Mitkute, Talent Acquisition Partner, zivile.mitkute@permobil.com
Please respect that we do not wish recruitment assistance or advertising, we decline calls from recruitment and advertising providers.
More about Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Permobil Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556113-3496) Arbetsplats
Sundsvall Jobbnummer
9984721