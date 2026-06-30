Senior Infrastructure Engineer Cloud
Permobil Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla elektronikjobb i Sundsvall
2026-06-30
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Would you like to work in an international environment where you'll make a difference every day? At Permobil, we're looking for game-changers to join us as we innovate for individuals and develop the world's most advanced assistive solutions.
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data.
Position Overview
We are seeking a Senior Infrastructure Engineer - Cloud to help build, operate, and evolve our global hybrid cloud platform on Microsoft Azure. In this role, you will design and implement scalable, secure cloud infrastructure supporting business-critical applications and services across our global footprint. You will play a key role in areas such as Azure landing zones, governance, Azure Policy, hybrid connectivity, and Azure Arc capabilities, while collaborating closely with infrastructure, platform, and security teams to deliver reliable enterprise cloud services.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, deploy, and manage Azure hybrid cloud infrastructure
Develop and maintain Azure landing zones and governance models
Implement Azure Policy, RBAC, and Azure Arc capabilities
Drive adoption of containers, AKS, and hybrid runtime solutions
Manage Azure networking, connectivity, and security services
Monitor cloud performance, costs, and optimization opportunities
Implement observability solutions using Azure Monitor and Application Insights
Manage secrets, certificates, and keys using Azure Key Vault
Build and maintain Infrastructure as Code using Terraform, Bicep, or ARM
Operate and improve CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps or GitHub Actions
Evaluate new Azure services and provide technical guidance and documentation
Qualifications & Skills:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Relevant Azure certifications (AZ-104, AZ-305, AZ-500) are highly valued,
5+ years of hands on experience with Microsoft Azure infrastructure (networking, compute, storage, identity),
Proven experience designing and evolving enterprise cloud platforms,
Strong experience with hybrid cloud architectures, including Azure Arc and datacenter integration,
Deep understanding of Azure networking (VNets, NSGs, private endpoints, ExpressRoute, Firewall, Application Gateway),
Experience implementing governance and security controls (Azure Policy, RBAC, Entra ID, Key Vault),
Solid experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Bicep, ARM),
Experience supporting application and DevOps teams with cloud platforms, containers, or CI/CD,
Fluent in English.
Meriting experience & skills:
Experience with containers and Kubernetes (AKS) in enterprise environments,
Exposure to secondary cloud platforms (e.g., AWS) in a hybrid or multi cloud context,
Experience with disaster recovery design in hybrid environments,
Experience in regulated or global enterprise environments,
Fluent in Swedish.
Who are you?
You are a structured and analytical problem solver who thrives in complex hybrid cloud environments. You combine strong technical depth with clear communication, making it easy for both technical and non-technical stakeholders to understand and act on your guidance. Comfortable working across global teams and time zones, you bring a proactive and curious mindset, continuously looking for ways to improve platform maturity, standards, and overall cloud capability.
Why is Permobil the next step for you?
You'll make a difference. Every day.
Everything we do leads to understanding and improving the lives of our users. Through our evidence-based innovation, we make a difference to people's lives.
You'll make your mark as part of our future.
We collaborate with colleagues across borders to Innovate for Individuals. The impact you make personally could lead change around the world.
You'll feel welcome from day one.
We're known for being great colleagues, who are collaborative, fun and at the cutting-edge. Everyone at Permobil cares as much as you do about making a positive difference.
Application Process
We will conduct selection continuously so send us your application today or before July 26th at the latest!
Permobil is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applications from all qualified individuals.
For more information about the position, please contact Erik Jensen, Manager Global Infrastructure, Erik.Jensen@permobil.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Zivile Mitkute, Talent Acquisition Partner, zivile.mitkute@permobil.com
Please respect that we do not wish recruitment assistance or advertising, we decline calls from recruitment and advertising providers.
More about Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 2 000 team members in 18 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Permobil Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556113-3496) Arbetsplats
Sundsvall Jobbnummer
9984748