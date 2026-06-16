Senior Infotainment Test and Verification Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-06-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We seek a Senior Infotainment Test and Verification Engineer to join a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Description of the assignment
Contribute to the implementation of agreed verification strategies, plans, and test activities for infotainment systems
Perform functional and system-level testing of infotainment features
Design, develop, and maintain test cases
Execute tests both in bench environments and vehicles
Perform reviews of test basis, requirements, and test cases
Track, analyse, and report test results, deviations, defects, and verification risks to the test leader and project stakeholders
Participate in test expeditions, including vehicle-based validation in different markets and environments
Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement, including improvements in test methods, tools, automation, and efficiency
The verification scope is primarily at the functional level, covering key infotainment domains such as:
Navigation
Connectivity & Telematics
Radio / DAB
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Voice Assistant
UX/UI
Digital key
Mobile APP
APP Store / Apps
Qualifications and skills required
B.Sc. Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar technical education
At least 5 years of experience within automotive and/or infotainment testing
Strong test analysis and problem-solving skills
Experience with test case design techniques and structured verification approaches
High communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively in cross-functional teams
Valid driving license
Personal attributes
Self-driven and structured, with the ability to take ownership of verification tasks
Comfortable working in a dynamic development environment
Proactive in identifying risks, gaps, and improvement areas
Transparent and clear in reporting status, progress, and issues
Strong collaboration mindset with both internal teams and external stakeholders
Other: The assignment includes travel. Test expeditions of approximately two weeks, multiple times per year, are a mandatory and integral part of the role. Apart from travel, the work is on-site (Lindholmen area).
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso. Start is July 2026. This is a six-month limited contract. With the possibility of being extended. This role is 100% onsite.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible. We review the applications on an ongoing basis.
For more information about this role, please get in touch with Karin Persson. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
9966482