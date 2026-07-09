Senior Information Architect
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Lead the design, maintenance, and evolution of conceptual and logical information models that enable shared understanding of core business concepts across the organization.
Own and contribute to central information architecture artefacts such as the Enterprise Data Model and Data Domain Map, ensuring alignment across domains and initiatives.
Drive the definition and consistent use of business terminology, taxonomies, and ontologies, enabling a common language between business and technology.
Collaborate closely with business stakeholders, data product teams, solution architects, and engineers to translate business needs into clear information models that guide downstream implementations.
Define and maintain standards, guardrails, and best practices for information architecture and modelling, ensuring they are pragmatic and usable in a fast‐changing environment.
Ensure that information models support interoperability, reuse, and long‐term scalability across the solution landscape.
Assess current (as‐is) data flows for core business objects and design target (to‐be) views that support future business needs.
Actively support and enable data governance and metadata practices, in close collaboration with Data Governance colleagues.
Educate, guide, and coach stakeholders and architects, helping to embed information architecture thinking across teams.
Contribute to continuous improvement of architecture tooling and ways of working, including integration with data catalogues and metadata management tools.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work closely with business domain experts, Data Domain Owners, Data Stewards, solution architects, data engineers, analytics teams, and data governance colleagues.
Together, you will establish shared language, trusted information structures, and clear architectural guidance that support data‐driven initiatives and future AI and analytics use cases.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone who has:
Several years of experience working as an Information Architect or in closely related architecture roles, with a strong focus on conceptual and logical modelling.
Proven ability to translate complex business concepts into clear information models, taxonomies, and definitions.
Experience working with enterprise‐level architecture artefacts such as enterprise data models, domain maps, or similar structures.
Strong understanding of how information architecture, data management, and data governance work together.
Experience defining and documenting standards, guardrails, and modelling guidelines.
Hands‐on experience with architecture and modelling tools (e.g. Sparx EA, Erwin, LeanIX or similar) and familiarity with data catalogues or metadata tooling.
Hands‐on experience with ontology or semantic standards (e.g. RDF, OWL, SKOS, SPARQL) or equivalent conceptual modelling approaches.
Strong communication and facilitation skills, with the ability to educate and influence both business and technical stakeholders.
And someone who:
Has a holistic mindset, seeing the big picture while still being able to work hands‐on with models and definitions.
Is comfortable operating in a low‐maturity environment, helping the organisation move step‐by‐step toward more structured and shared ways of working.
Can take ownership, work independently, and drive progress without everything being fully defined upfront.
Enjoys mentoring and coaching others, contributing to a strong and collaborative architecture community.
Is curious, pragmatic, and motivated to continuously improve how information is structured and understood across the organisation.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9998016