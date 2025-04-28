Senior Information Architect
Rasulson Consulting AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Stockholm Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Stockholm
2025-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description:
The role involves overseeing developments in telecom technologies and ensuring that related requirements for IT and testing environments are properly managed. You will be responsible for defining technical solution requirements, overseeing deployments, and promoting innovation, standardization, and automation initiatives. Leading change activities that align with broader ICT strategies will be a key aspect of the position. Ensuring the delivery of solutions meets established quality and performance standards is also crucial.
In addition, the role includes managing user stories, providing coaching within the technical team, and sharing expertise to build competence. You will serve as a technical advisor to leadership, supporting informed decision-making processes. Responsibilities also encompass system administration, thorough documentation, and proposing enhancements to maintain stable and efficient operations. There is an expectation to contribute actively to both local and international improvement initiatives, lead local knowledge-sharing sessions, and drive the development of tools and solutions. Acting as a mentor to colleagues is an integral part of the role.
Candidate Profile:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Information Architect with a strong, proven background in information modeling, particularly within the PLM/PDM domain. Previous experience working within large telecom organizations is essential. Familiarity with established Enterprise Architecture frameworks and proficiency in using ARIS are also key requirements for this position.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 18 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9309026