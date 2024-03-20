Senior Hydrometallurgy Process Engineer
Northvolt's mission is to build the world's greenest battery with a minimal carbon footprint and the highest ambitions for recycling, to enable the European transition to renewable energy.
Northvolt is now looking for a Senior Process Engineer within the chemical hydrometallurgical process for our battery recycling operations. The purpose of this process is to separate out valuable metals for reuse in battery production.
As a skilled Senior Process Engineer, the ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and improving manufacturing processes to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity. The Senior Process Engineer will work collaboratively with the cross-functional teams to identify and resolve issues and implement improvements to processes.
You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen. The Process Engineers are vital members of the Recycling team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Design, develop, and implement manufacturing processes, procedures, and systems to optimize productivity, quality, and safety.
Conduct feasibility studies, risk assessments, and cost-benefit analyses to evaluate process improvements and identify areas for cost savings.
Identify and troubleshoot process issues and implement corrective actions to improve efficiency and quality.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure project success, including engineers, technicians, and production staff.
Provide technical expertise and support to production teams to ensure that processes are executed effectively.
Develop and maintain process documentation, including standard operating procedures, work instructions, and training materials.
Analyze data to monitor process performance, identify trends, and make recommendations for improvement.
Support Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) and pre commissioning activities of equipment and subsystems.
Review engineering and HSE documents to ensure that the commissioning & startup requirements are accounted for in the design.
Approve and assist in execution of equipment commissioning, qualification, and validation documentation, including FAT, SAT, SOPs.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
A degree in chemical engineering, BSc, MSc or similar.
Minimum 5+ years of related experience in a Chemical & hydrometallurgical, Petrochemical or petroleum production or refining facility or mineral processing.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Hands-on experience with process design, implementation, and process optimization
Experience in a fast-growing environment, ideally in metal, recycling, mineral or hydrometallurgy processing.
Minimum of 5+ years of experience in process engineering, preferably in the manufacturing and chemical process industry.
Good problem-solving skills, understanding the importance of keeping set schedules and production goals.
Experience with risk assessments, gap assessments, change controls.
Ability to plan, develop and execute multiple projects under tight timelines.
This role is based in Skellefteå.
Start date is asap.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
