Senior Hvac Engineer

ArtiCap AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Danderyd
2024-02-04


About the position
The HVAC engineer oversees the HVAC design work for one of the areas (Steel Mill, Iron Reduction, Hydrogen Plant, Balance of Plant and Ground Works) in the Projects. As HVAC engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring coordination of our engineering partners to reach cost and time efficient design solutions for all HVAC package work related to your area.
Responsibilities
You will be responsible for:
• Review and clarify the relevant heating, cooling, ventilation, and other utility requirements for the different end users for their designated area
• Provide guidance on developing engineering and design strategy and concepts.
• Oversee engineering work to ensure compliance to codes, standards, regulations, equipment specifications, and process equipment operating targets.
• Advancing quality achievement and performance improvement throughout the organization.
• Manage the work of our EPCm engineering partners for HVAC engineering and design
• Develop or select engineering and design standards and procedures to ensure that quality requirements are met and consistent.
• Collaborate with other engineering disciplines to facilitate a fully integrated, optimized design that meets all functional requirements
Your profile
Experience
• HVAC Engineer with 8+ years of experience
• Substantial previous working experience in major industrial projects
• Highly developed knowledge of industrial scale HVAC packages
• Experience with PED,
• Experience in project planning, execution (including construction realities), management, and communication with all stakeholders in large successful capital projects.
• Previous experience in working with and guiding an EPCM or other relevant third-party engineers.
• Must be knowledgeable about industry best practices and change management.
• Recent experience managing engineering and construction activities in large capital projects,
• Previous project experience within Scandinavian codes and standards is an advantage.
Interpersonal skills
• Excellent management and interpersonal/ communication skills.
• Demonstrable ability to cooperate, collaborate, and work effectively in a complex multi-team environment.
• Advanced ability to communicate effectively, both verbal and written, with all internal and external entities.
• Capable of working in a dynamic environment without set processes and procedures.

