Senior Hrbp To Bu Service In Sweden
2025-04-15
The Opportunity
Join Hitachi Energy as a Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP) and play an instrumental role in shaping our people strategies to drive business success to our new BU Service team. In this dynamic position, you will collaborate with Global Business Unit/Group Functions leaders and HR teams to ensure we have the talent and capabilities needed to achieve our current and future goals. Your expertise will be crucial in developing and coaching business leaders, acting as a change agent, and ensuring the delivery of impactful business results. The primary location for this role is in Ludvika or Västerås.
How you 'll make an impact
Implement HR priorities in the organization in line with the Global HR strategy, covering culture, people, and organization utilizing the existing HR solution portfolio and be able to propose new solutions where appropriate.
Act as consultant, sparring partner, coach, and facilitator to business leaders and be a change agent into the organization and support managers and employees during the transformation processes.
Support manager to implement and follow up performance and talent management activities.
Support the implementation of group and global compensation strategies.
Deliver day to day HR management contact / relationship for employees.
Lead discussions and own the relationship with local collective bargaining and information/consultation groups where applicable (e.g. works councils, trade unions, employee committees);
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues, and the business.
Your background
Your Masters in HR related area with at least 10 years of experience as HRBP from a reputed organization will be an ideal fit
Your experience in HR Shared Services for a Global Company with matrix organization and team leading will be an advantage
Change management and ability to work in the challenging environment
The position requires strategic skills and operational focus. Work requires ability to develop long-term plans and methods to support business to meet its goals via professional leadership and at the same time it requires hands on attitude and ability to follow up that the agreed actions have been implemented in practice
Absolutely trustworthy and confidential. Highly communicative, can communicate with all levels of the organization
Strong influencing, verbal and written communication skills
Excellent customer orientation and collaboration skills
Labor Law practical knowledge
Fluent English
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don 't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Claudia Cavallo, claudia.cavallo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107 38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107 38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
