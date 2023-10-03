Senior Hr Business Partner Hvdc
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Hitachi Energy HVDC is seeking a Senior HR Business Partner to support the highly dynamic HVDC business, where you will be part of a global HR Business Partner team.
You as a person has broad HR experience working in an international environment where staff moving cross borders, is part of your daily work. With ease, you manage and collaborate with people on all levels of the organization. You will be part of the Global Products mgmt. team as well as the Global SCM mgmt. team.
You value collaboration, knowledge sharing, appreciate transparency and you see diversity of thoughts as a key strength for the growth of our people and business.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
Work very close with managers within your responsibility area and to be attentive with an exploring mind set. Come with solutions and suggestions on how to drive business and improve processes
Drives implementation of all HR processes including workforce planning, succession planning, performance management, and other processes as applicable
Work with both operational and strategic tasks with focus on culture, diversity, inclusion, competence, people and organization
Ensure strong labor and key stakeholder relationships
Understands business needs and provides support and suggestions when applying HR policies and processes
Proactively enable the HVDC management team on HR topics while demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the business; provide coaching and support to management around key people management activities (e.g., performance management, employee relations, talent management, learning and development, hiring and recruitment)
Your requirements
It is a preferred requirement to have 5+ years of leadership and/or HR-experience
Act with assertiveness combined with a well-grounded personable approach where building trust is essential
Demonstrated ability to build, develop and maintain collaborative working relationships
Knowledge of local Swedish labor market, legislations, and policies blue and white collar
Negotiation skills with good capability to understand and influence others
Sound understanding of business drivers, and how best to utilize HR as a business partner
Communicate with ease in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Capability to prioritize work tasks, communicate clearly and anchor with stakeholders
You are flexible, persistent and have the ability to work independently as well as collaborate well with others in a high-paced environment
Proficient in MS Office applications especially Excel
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Welcome to apply before 2023-10-22!
Recruiting Manager is Isabel Baena, Global HRBP HVDC GPG.
Questions should be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
.
