Senior HR Business Partner Gothemburg
2024-09-11
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Senior HR Business Partner.
As an HR Business Partner at our client's company, you will work closely with business leaders and line managers to build people capabilities, manage talent, and develop approaches that align with the organization's objectives. You will serve as the point of expertise for dedicated business areas, collaborating with department managers to create a workplace where people thrive and grow.
The Team
You will be part of our client's passionate HR Business Sweden team, working for global functions and collaborating in cross-functional and international teams.
Main Responsibilities:
• Provide guidance on people practices such as building successful teams, development, reorganizations, and succession planning.
• Collaborate with business leaders to align HR strategies with business objectives to drive organizational success.
• Oversee talent acquisition, talent reviews, development, and retention strategies to build a high-performing workforce.
• Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues, ensuring fair and consistent application of company policies.
• Guide leaders in implementing performance management processes, including setting goals, conducting appraisals, and managing underperformance.
• Build and influence relationships across the business.
• Coach and provide feedback to key stakeholders to improve business efficiency.
Qualifications:
• Ability to understand the business environment and align HR practices with business needs.
• University degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience.
• Several years of HR experience, preferably in a business partner role with exposure to strategic HR practices.
Desired Attributes:
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to influence and build relationships at all levels.
• A networker who builds long-term professional relationships based on trust and commitment.
• Strong understanding of the organization, its strategy, and the people challenges it faces.
• Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional and international teams.
• Capability to analyze complex situations and provide strategic, practical solutions.
