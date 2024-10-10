Senior HR Business Partner for TFS HO - 12 months assignment
2024-10-10
TRATON FINANCIAL SERVICES is a global multi-brand captive finance provider. Services include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions and additional services. By this TRATON FINANCIAL SERVICES supports transforming transportation business.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar and Volkswagen Truck and Bus, with presence in 65 markets, the TRATON GROUP is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.
We are now looking for a Senior HR Business Partner to strengthen People & Culture department in our head office in Södertälje.
This assignment will be for fixed term of 12 months and main scope of responsibilities in this role will be to provide generalist P&C guidance and support to TFS HO management and employees, as per established processes and ways of working.
This position will report to TFS CHRO.
Responsibilities:
providing daily P&C support for managers and employees,
coaching and advising business leaders and managers with regards to organization and people related agenda,
working across functions and coordinating P&C annual cycle,
contributing to P&C strategy execution,
developing cultural framework in line with core values and leadership model.
Your profile:
proven record in P&C generalist role, 5+ years of "hands on" experience,
excellent communication skills,
strong business and HR acumen, including problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and analysis,
customer focus and providing service excellence to both internal and/or external customers,
university degree in human resources, administration or any other relevant academic background,
very good knowledge of English both in speech and writing.
We offer:
working for a value driven and dynamic company, with a diverse and multi-cultural environment and highly skilled colleagues,
an interesting job opportunity and good background for further development within the Group.
Application:
Your application shall be in English and contain personal letter and CV.
Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period, final application date is 20th of October, 2024.
Additional information
If you have any questions, please contact Karolina Kulinska, Karolina.kulinska@tratonfs.com
