Senior HR Advisor - Payroll, Compensation & Benefits
Yara AB / Administratörsjobb / Köping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Köping
2026-04-27
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Yara AB i Köping
, Norrköping
, Kristianstad
, Helsingborg
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
About the Unit
People are at the heart of everything we do, and making sure they are supported, fairly rewarded, and able to trust that things work as they should is what our team is all about. We are part of the regional HR organization, working across compensation, benefits, and payroll to deliver services that truly make a difference in people's working lives.
Our team combines operational excellence with a genuine care for the employee experience. We take pride in getting the details right, whether that means ensuring payroll runs smoothly, that compensation structures are fair and transparent, or that our processes continuously improve. At the same time, we are collaborative by nature, working closely with local and regional stakeholders to drive alignment and share knowledge across borders.
We are now looking for a Senior Advisor in Payroll, Compensation & Benefits to take full ownership of these areas in Sweden, while also contributing to regional initiatives and the wider Comp & Ben team. If you are someone who combines deep expertise with a people-first mindset and a drive for continuous improvement, we would love to have you on board.
Responsibilities
This role has full ownership of payroll and related continuous improvement initiatives as well as compensation and benefits responsibilities in Sweden. The position ensures high-quality delivery, compliance, and long-term development of processes, systems, and partnerships across these areas, all in alignment with the regional focus. This role sits in the regional Compensation and Benefits team and actively contributes to and drives regional and global processes and initiatives within this domain, ensuring alignment, consistency, and best practice implementation across the region.
Payroll Sweden
Own the relationship with the outsourced payroll, time & attendance, and expense management provider in Sweden, ensuring strong collaboration, service quality, and delivery performance. Oversee and take responsibility for end-to-end payroll delivery, ensuring accuracy, legal compliance, alignment with collective agreements, and thorough validation of all payroll outputs (e.g., salaries, variable pay, absences, statutory reporting). Lead vendor performance management, including handling escalations, resolving deviations, and driving continuous improvement. Maintain and further develop payroll documentation, processes, and controls to ensure consistency, compliance, and operational excellence. Drive regional alignment and knowledge sharing by actively contributing to the cross-country payroll network.
Compensation & Benefits
Support execution of regional compensation and benefits processes, such as annual salary review and bonus processes, taking a lead and coordinate relevant processes for Sweden ensuring accurate, compliant and timely execution. Owner of the annual pay equity analysis (lönekartläggning) in line with the Discrimination Act in Sweden, including documentation, action planning and follow-up, contributing and support the regional governance and reporting requirements linked to EU Pay Transparency Directive Fully own and administer Swedish pensions, insurances, and employee benefits, ensuring compliance with local regulations and alignment with internal stakeholders and external providers. Provide expert guidance on job evaluations, Salary benchmarking, including managing off-cycle salary adjustments in line with both global and local frameworks. Contribute to job architecture, grading structures, and salary frameworks to ensure clarity, fairness, and alignment with relevant local market practices.
Projects, Improvements & Cross-Functional Collaboration
Lead or contribute to regional and local initiatives, frameworks, and projects related to compensation and benefits, in alignment with local and regional directives around transparency and pay equity. Identify, drive, and implement improvements to processes, systems, and data flows in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to enhance efficiency, compliance, and employee experience. Lead and contribute to both local and cross-functional projects and initiatives related to payroll, compensation, and benefits-including vendor and process evaluations.
Profile
Solid experience in Swedish payroll operations, with sound understanding of relevant legislation, collective agreements and payroll fundamentals. Experience working with outsourced payroll is beneficial. Candidates with strong payroll foundations who are motivated to step into a more coordinating, stakeholder-focused role will be considered.
Strong attention to detail and a structured, quality-driven approach, ensuring accuracy and consistency in all deliverables.
Good understanding of the end-to-end employee lifecycle, including time and attendance, leave management and benefits administration.
Demonstrates resilience and professionalism in a high-volume, detail-oriented environment, with the ability to build trust while navigating differing perspectives and provide clear and consistent guidance to managers, employees, and HR stakeholders.
Experience working with compensation & benefits processes (e.g. salary review, equal pay survey, benchmarking, job grading).
Demonstrated project management and change management skills with experience contributing to or coordinating cross-functional initiatives.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate across functions and with external vendors.
Analytical mindset with the ability to work with data and translate insights into actions.
Comfortable working in a dynamic environment with both operational and strategical tasks.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbal and written communication. Additional languages are a benefit.
Additional Information
This is a role where you can make a real impact, both locally in Sweden and as part of a wider regional team. You will have genuine ownership of your areas, with the freedom to shape and improve how things are done, while being part of a collaborative and international HR community.
Apply no later than, 18 May 2026.
However, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible, we review applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the deadline. Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Yara AB
(org.nr 556042-6792)
Nya Hamnvägen 14 (visa karta
)
731 36 KÖPING Arbetsplats
Köpingsfabriken Jobbnummer
9877182