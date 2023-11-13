Senior Hmi Engineer For Ad/adas Functions
2023-11-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior HMI Engineer for AD/ADAS functions
Our Human Machine Interaction (HMI) team at Volvo Cars is looking for a senior HMI engineer to design, integrate, and verify autonomous driving and active safety functions for a safe and personal driving experience. The primary objective for the team is to develop and launch human-centric, safe, and robust AD/ADAS functions to customers.
What you'll do
The successful candidate will work with legal and functional requirements and drive human factor issues across the department to ensure safe interaction with our AD/ADAS functions. You will contribute to the design, development, and verification & validation of user interaction. Which will contain planning and executing user research, ensuring data-driven development, decision-making, and safety argumentation.
Collaboration is key to this role, as the Senior System Engineer will work closely with the Safe AD V&V team, Function owners, UX organization, software suppliers, and multiple Volvo Car Corporation (VCC) teams. You will lead and empower colleagues in their competency area while actively seeking opportunities to learn and develop yourself.
You will be part of:
• driving our product vision forward.
• Set objectives for the team and make sure those are aligned with our project plans and business goals.
• ensuring a valuable and coherent customer experience of AD/ADAS functions.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at klara.essman@volvocars.com
.
What you'll bring
We are looking for a fast-learning, self-driven, and proactive team player who is curious, innovative, and eager to understand their surroundings. You are committed to safety, enthusiastic about autonomous driving vehicles, and passionate about creating new customer experiences.
We believe that you have:
• experience/knowledge in the systemization of AD/ADAS functions as the user interaction is strongly connected to the function behavior.
• Conduct user research around human factors of automated driving, data analytics, and data-driven decision-making and development projects.
• MSc education in Cognitive Science, Applied Psychology, Human Factors or similar, a PhD in Human Factors or a relevant field of study.
• knowledge in applying industrial standards (e.g., ISO26262, SOTIF- Safety of the Intended Functionality, ALKS - Automated Lane Keeping Systems).
• Strong communicative skills to align product needs and development steps with stakeholders.
• High ability to execute and solve problems together with others.
