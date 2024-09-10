Senior HIL integration engineer
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We believe that you have several years of experience in test development and test automation and can take an active role with test activities in our rigs. You enjoy the possibility to influence, and you love to be part of a team where we take our own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries. We expect that you are proficient in Python programming and preferably experienced working with Robot Frameworks, CANalyzer, CANoe and CAPL.
We believe you enjoy great teamwork, are proactive, creative, driven, and willing to share knowledge and take responsibility. Also, you enjoy solving problems together with your team. You possess at least a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent.
Main requirements:
• Worked with HIL rigs and automated test systems in Vector rigs
• Experience from automotive testing and fault tracing
• Experience of testing in CI context
• Proficient with Python programming, Robot Framework
Nice to have:
• Vector CAPL
• Experience of working with version- and revision control systems e.g. Git
• Knowledge of Jenkins or similar automation tool
• Linux systems
• Experience from working with Agile development process, e.g. Scrum
• ISTQB certification, or equivalent knowledge.
• Experience working in a large-scaled software company
Job Responsibilities
As a Software Developer in this team, you will especially work with further development of our test activities to enable test automation and Continuous Integration (CI). In this team, you will work with the entire process from design of test infrastructure to analyze test results when the HIL rigs are up and running in the CI environment. We develop tool chains for test automation as well as develop test cases to verify the SW in Python, Robot Framework or CAPL. We work on continuous improvements regarding test automation and fault tracing of both hardware and Software.
As a software developer of our HIL rigs, you will gain a broad understanding of Volvo Cars vehicle systems and electrical functions.
Department/Project Description
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution which will be deployed in the newest cars. The project is considered as technical excellence and we are paying huge attention to the technical challenge, motivation of our team members as well as excellent compensation.
At our project, we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture - key for enabling innovation within areas such as advanced connectivity, machine learning and autonomous drive.
Do you want to take part in a journey, building Core System Application Integration, from the ground up within a group where you have a great chance to influence your work? Are you a Software developer with broad knowledge within both software domains, integration of test as well as hardware?
Our R&D
At Core System Application Integration we are a tight agile team, building test environments for new platforms and programs. We design hardware rigs and are working with software and electronic domain integration striving to maximize the test-value. Our rigs are part of our Continuous integration (CI) and provide feedback of the electrical system to enable high quality and robustness. We improve quality by enabling automated integration and visualizing the status of the system-under-test. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8892091