Senior High Performance Computing (HPC) Specialist - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Senior High Performance Computing (HPC) Specialist
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What 's in it for you
In our Autonomous Drive Validation team within Electrical & Software, you will work with the cutting edge of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure in Autonomous Drive. You will ensure the smooth daily operations of our HPC environments and help support our users in the business to ensure that Volvo Cars gets the most value and performance as possible.
Our team is managing several existing clusters in Sweden and China and we are now in the implementation phase for an additional major High Throughput Cluster (HTC) with over 100PiB storage and CPU/GPU nodes.
What you will do
You will work closely with Autonomous Drive & Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (AD and ADAS) developers and engineers, supporting in optimizing code and strategies to run in HPC, recommend ways of working, arrange workshops and training sessions, capture requirements, identify solutions, setting up proof of concepts, help manage workloads and other related tasks. You will also be involved in the continuous improvement and extension of the Storage and Compute (S&C) solutions as well as in the ongoing operations together with our S&C suppliers.
You will act as one of our HPC Subject Matter Experts (SME) and help users understand the capability of the HPC solutions, show recommended ways of working, help manage workloads, stop/start jobs, prioritize jobs etc. You will be given a high degree of trust and be empowered to solve issues to ensure that the business receives the HPC services that they need.
You will as well
* Work with technical engineers in the business areas assisting with methods/workflow, application optimization, automation etc. to improve the overall user experience and efficiency
* Act as a local Subject Matter Expert (SME) for everything related to HPC/HTC including Linux, configuration management, schedulers, hardware, applications etc.
* Assist in developing standards and procedures and to work with our external providers to implement them
* Participate in both internal IT and business projects as SME
* Work with our external service providers to assist in advanced troubleshooting, reviewing and signing off root cause analysis reports etc.
You and your skills
To be successful in this position you are a Linux native and fluent in Python and/or other scripting languages. You have experience from working with HPC technologies and are familiar with tools like Slurm/PBS/LSF or similar, Docker/Singularity as well as Terraform/Ansible or other infrastructure automation languages.
* 10+ years of relevant Linux experience
* 5+ years of experience of HPC administration in an enterprise environment including administration of network, servers, storage, clients etc.
* Degree in IT, Computer Science or equivalent experience
* Experience with storage concepts such as scale-out NAS (NFS), SMB, parallel filesystems, POSIX, and object storage (to name but a few)
* Experience with parallel computing (HPC/HTC), performance troubleshooting & optimization, operating environments at large scale
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager title, Amir Magnusson at amir.g.magnusson@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com. Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link as soon as possible but no later than 2021-05-02. Please note that applications via email will not be approved.
