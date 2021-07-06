Senior Hardware RF Design Engineer - Ascom (Sweden) AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg
Senior Hardware RF Design Engineer
Ascom (Sweden) AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Are you an experienced hands-on hardware engineer with experience in radio design and verification? If so, then a Senior Hardware Engineer role might be the role for you.
Your days will be filled with...
Participate in development projects as hardware engineer.
Analyze requirements on the products from a system and hardware
perspective and break down the requirements to a hardware requirement specification with input from higher level requirements directives and technical standards.
Make technical pre studies. Propose hardware architectures and key components.
Establishing good documentation standards to preserve the traceability and serviceability of delivered products and solutions.
Measurements and verifications of designs and products.
Here at Ascom...
You're not just a number, you're a person with aspirations and that's important to us. You can drive your own career and we're here to help you do that by:
Providing career progression through learning and development, internal opportunities, and being part of global and local initiatives and projects. But don't take our word for it, just ask some of our team members who have been with us for over 20 years!
Giving you a real-world, first-hand experience about what it's like to work with technology that is at the forefront of the healthcare industry.
Making a difference and having an impact on the lives in your community.
And you are...
Tertiary qualified in Hardware Engineering, Electric Engineering with RF orientation. You have at least 5 years of work experience in radio design and verification. You speak and write fluently in Swedish and English. If you are familiar with Ascom's offerings, this would be very advantageous.
We would love to hear more about you so please send us your resume.
We are...
A global solutions provider focused on Healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. Headquartered in Switzerland, our business spans across 18 countries, and has been supporting the healthcare industry for close to 160 years by providing them with technology to enable them to support their communities.
Together we can make a difference in the lives of the people who benefit from our technology.
Relevant candidates will be contacted after the summer period.
To learn more about what we do, visit us at: www.ascom.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ascom (Sweden) AB
Grimbodalen 2
40276 GÖTEBORG
Jobbnummer
5849899
