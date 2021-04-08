Senior Hardware Engineer - Northab AB - Datajobb i Södertälje
Senior Hardware Engineer
Northab AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2021-04-08

We are, on behalf of one of our customers, looking for a Senior Hardware Engineer to join their projects.

The assignment is to start ASAP (mentioned date is indicative) and has long-term potential. We will review candidates continuously.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, there's potential for remote work to some extent, although the consultant must be available for on-site work when required.

In this assignment you're expected to take part in;

* Support test and validation work.
* Support design reviews, detecting weaknesses and providing solutions.
* Cooperate & coordinate tasks with development partners in other locations.

Required competence

Technical:

* Strong knowledge in BT/ Wifi/ Cellular connectivity and GNSS.
* Strong knowledge of EMI, EMC and ESD methods/compliance and thermal management in electronic designs.
* Good experience in working with tests instruments, methods and tools to verify the electronic design.

Personal

* Self-driven and leadership qualities.
* Great team player with a curiosity to learn new things and openly sharing knowledge.
* Flexible to changing conditions.
* Passionate about customer needs.
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
* Availability to work in the office/ HW lab when the task requires.

Wanted competence

* Knowledge of sensors and cameras.

