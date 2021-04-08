Senior Hardware Engineer - Northab AB - Datajobb i Södertälje

Northab AB / Datajobb / Södertälje2021-04-08We are, on behalf of one of our customers, looking for a Senior Hardware Engineer to join their projects.The assignment is to start ASAP (mentioned date is indicative) and has long-term potential. We will review candidates continuously.Due to the COVID-19 situation, there's potential for remote work to some extent, although the consultant must be available for on-site work when required.In this assignment you're expected to take part in;Support test and validation work.Support design reviews, detecting weaknesses and providing solutions.Cooperate & coordinate tasks with development partners in other locations.Required competenceTechnical:Strong knowledge in BT/ Wifi/ Cellular connectivity and GNSS.Strong knowledge of EMI, EMC and ESD methods/compliance and thermal management in electronic designs.Good experience in working with tests instruments, methods and tools to verify the electronic design.PersonalSelf-driven and leadership qualities.Great team player with a curiosity to learn new things and openly sharing knowledge.Flexible to changing conditions.Passionate about customer needs.Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.Availability to work in the office/ HW lab when the task requires.Wanted competenceKnowledge of sensors and cameras.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24Northab AB5680151