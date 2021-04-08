Senior Hardware Engineer - Northab AB - Datajobb i Södertälje
Senior Hardware Engineer
Northab AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2021-04-08
Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn
Visa alla jobb hos Northab AB i Södertälje
We are, on behalf of one of our customers, looking for a Senior Hardware Engineer to join their projects.
The assignment is to start ASAP (mentioned date is indicative) and has long-term potential. We will review candidates continuously.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there's potential for remote work to some extent, although the consultant must be available for on-site work when required.
In this assignment you're expected to take part in;
Support test and validation work.
Support design reviews, detecting weaknesses and providing solutions.
Cooperate & coordinate tasks with development partners in other locations.
Required competence
Technical:
Strong knowledge in BT/ Wifi/ Cellular connectivity and GNSS.
Strong knowledge of EMI, EMC and ESD methods/compliance and thermal management in electronic designs.
Good experience in working with tests instruments, methods and tools to verify the electronic design.
Personal
Self-driven and leadership qualities.
Great team player with a curiosity to learn new things and openly sharing knowledge.
Flexible to changing conditions.
Passionate about customer needs.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Availability to work in the office/ HW lab when the task requires.
Wanted competence
Knowledge of sensors and cameras.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Northab AB
Jobbnummer
5680151
Northab AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2021-04-08
Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn
Visa alla jobb hos Northab AB i Södertälje
We are, on behalf of one of our customers, looking for a Senior Hardware Engineer to join their projects.
The assignment is to start ASAP (mentioned date is indicative) and has long-term potential. We will review candidates continuously.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there's potential for remote work to some extent, although the consultant must be available for on-site work when required.
In this assignment you're expected to take part in;
Support test and validation work.
Support design reviews, detecting weaknesses and providing solutions.
Cooperate & coordinate tasks with development partners in other locations.
Required competence
Technical:
Strong knowledge in BT/ Wifi/ Cellular connectivity and GNSS.
Strong knowledge of EMI, EMC and ESD methods/compliance and thermal management in electronic designs.
Good experience in working with tests instruments, methods and tools to verify the electronic design.
Personal
Self-driven and leadership qualities.
Great team player with a curiosity to learn new things and openly sharing knowledge.
Flexible to changing conditions.
Passionate about customer needs.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Availability to work in the office/ HW lab when the task requires.
Wanted competence
Knowledge of sensors and cameras.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Northab AB
Jobbnummer
5680151