Northvolt AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-07Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Hardware Engineer to join our top team in Stockholm.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:- Design and develop next-generation of HV battery electronics and systems- Evaluate and develop innovative testing methods and test equipment- Design and evaluate electrical systems, electronic circuit boards, components, and applications including schematic design, component selection, and PCB layout- Follow full life-cycle of product development process- Assure product quality by performing worst-case circuit analyses, as well as designing testing methods and testing the components, circuits, and complete PCBs- ASIC/IC design and component selection- Lead the integration of hardware and software by working closely with firmware/embedded software engineers in the team- Ensure product robustness and reliability and support efforts to verify supplier qualityThe person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Hardware Engineer is a vital member of the Battery System team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile. Full time employment, fixed salary.Education/Experience/ Skills- Ms/Bs degree in a relevant technical field (e.g. EE, ME, CS)- +5 years electrical engineering experience preferably in the automotive or battery industry- Hands-on experience with schematic circuit simulation/ PCB layout- Excellent design skills in analog, digital, and power electronics, including noise issues, power handling on PC boards, and isolation- Good knowledge of EMC/EMI design practices and the relevant validation testing- Familiarity with power semiconductors, microprocessors, DC-DC power supplies, and communication circuits.Specific Abilities- Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus- Passion for electronics and new technologies- Excellent communication skills- Passionate & purpose drivenNorthvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-07Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31Northvolt AB5677301