Senior Hardware Engineer - PCB Design
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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Do you want to work hands-on with PCB design for space applications? At Frontgrade Gaisler, you will contribute to the development of advanced hardware based on our processor components, working across the full design and verification flow. We are looking for a Senior Hardware Engineer with a strong background in board design to join our experienced team in central Gothenburg.
What you will do
As a Senior Hardware Engineer you will participate in the complete development process of computer boards, from design, through schematics, to board bring-up and validation. You will work closely with our subcontractors responsible for manufacturing and parts of the design flow. Your tasks will include:
Design, schematics, and simulation of boards based on space processor components
Maintenance of symbol library and CAD software
Board bring-up, validation and measurements on completed designs
Technical support to customers and sales organization
Who we believe you are
You enjoy working close to the hardware and take pride in seeing designs function on real devices. You are structured, detail-oriented, and comfortable working in complex development flows.
We believe you have:
A M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field
At least 7 years of experience in hardware development with a focus on PCB design
Extensive experience in schematics design and the associated CAD tools
Hands-on lab experience including measurements and fault tracing
It is a strong advantage if you have experience in:
Experience in PCB layout
Experience from single-board computers
Simulation and design of high-speed links
Experience from design of boards for space applications
Why join Frontgrade Gaisler?
Work with advanced computer solutions used in real space missions
Long-term projects with high technical complexity and quality requirements
Hybrid work model, up to two days per week remote
Private health care insurance and regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK
Central office location
About us
We are a world leader in embedded computer systems for harsh environments, with footprints in several parts of the solar system. We make a real difference when providing cutting edge products to support digital hardware design for mission critical solutions for space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market. When other companies say they "Think global, and Act local", we work on a much larger scale. What we develop is to be used in space and benefit humanity on Earth, thus we "Act local, but Think on a solar system scale" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frontgrade Gaisler AB
(org.nr 556660-0994)
Kungsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9845330