Senior Hardware Design Engineer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2026-06-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Location - Onsite, Sweden
Job Title - Senior Hardware Design Engineer
We are looking for a senior Hardware Design Engineer.
Requirements
• Min +7 years' experience.
• Good experience in electronic design
• Experienced in schematic and layout design, Altium / Ki-CAD
• Good experience in working with test instruments, methods and tools to verify the electronic design
• Support design reviews, detecting weaknesses and providing solutions
• Good knowledge of EMI, EMC and ESD methods/compliance and thermal management in electronic designs
• Good knowledge in BT/ Wifi/ Cellular connectivity and GNSS is desirable
• Close collaboration with engineers and suppliers in multiple locations and coordinate with other functions HW, RF, PMs and management to ensure product and production quality
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Other requirements
• Self-driven and motivated
• Great team player with a curiosity to learn new things and openly sharing knowledge
• People management - cooperation
• Flexible - agile working environment
• Passionate about customer needs Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21
E-post: careers@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9949083