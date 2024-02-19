Senior Guideweire Developer
2024-02-19
Do you have a passion for simplifying the technical landscape, want to help us reshape the Mobility Insurance Industry, and understand the benefits of standard system implementations? Join our team as a Senior Guidewire Developer.
About the team
As we continue modernizing our IT platforms, we are utilizing the power of standard customizable systems to support our core insurance business. This initiative is seen as a key success factor for If in the future to meet our business requirements and support our cooperation with the Mobility industry.
We are in the initial stages of deploying the new cloud-based core insurance system Guidewire InsuranceSuite for our partner offerings. As we initiate the program and start implementing our new solution, we need to mobilize the IT organization to make this transformation possible.
We are an agile, innovative, and high-performing team dedicated to delivering high-quality software solutions in an iterative environment, and we look forward to having you on board.
About The Role
As a Senior Guidewire Developer you will have a key role in our dedicated IT unit, and are together with your team responsible for the implementation of our new cloud-based core insurance system. You will design, develop and deploy robust solutions using good engineering and agile practices, and continuously evolve them over time. It is important that you can navigate easily between various parts of the system and discuss technical solutions with cross functional teams also outside of the Guidewire context.
We take modern development practices very seriously and expect an agile mindset with automated processes and quality by design.
We offer
In the same way that we place high demands on you as an employee, we also expect you to place high demands on us as an employer. Here are some of the benefits of working at If:
An including work environment where everyone is welcome
Career and development opportunities in the biggest insurance company in the Nordics
Social activities, as well as highly skilled professional environment
Possibility of hybrid workplace
Health promoting workplace with e.g., wellness allowance and various sports activities
Great insurance benefits
Who you are
We are looking for a driven professional with a passion for technology. You are solution-oriented, proactive, and enjoy working in a team environment. Your analytical mindset, coupled with your ability to communicate complex technical matters in a clear and uncomplicated way, makes you stand out. The working language is English, but knowing Swedish is also appreciated.
You also have
A software engineering degree.
Certification as a Guidewire Developer, with expertise in at least two core applications (Policy Center, Claims Center, or Billing Center) including integrations and configurations.
Proven experience in Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud implementation projects.
Proficiency in Java, Gosu, JSON and REST.
Solid experience and interest in test automation principles and methodologies.
Good understanding of Agile methodologies and modern Software Development Life Cycle.
Experience with DevOps principles and technologies, emphasizing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a bonus).
Our promise to you
You will be part of an international, modern, and dynamic working environment within the leading insurance company in the Nordic region. You will have challenging and exciting tasks driving your personal and skills development. Training opportunities within and outside the organization will support your career growth. You will be at the forefront of delivering solutions aimed at the changing mobility landscape.
Additional facts and the recruitment process
Application deadline: Screening and interviewing will start immediately, and recruitment will be done continuously.
To apply for the position: Please attach your CV
Work location: Sweden (Stockholm, Gothenburg) or Finland (Helsinki, Turku)
Start: As soon as possible or by agreement
A background check will be conducted on all final candidates.
Read more about our Tech Community at If and how we together create tech that matters: http://www.if.se/tech
