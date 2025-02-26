Senior Growth Marketing Manager/Account Lead
Who we are
Twigeo is a growth marketing agency with offices in Stockholm, New York, and Varna. We deliver top-performing ads, tailored marketing strategies, and future-proof measurement to scale our clients' business to new levels.
About the Role
Come join our Stockholm office and work with world-leading brands and products and help them meet and exceed their goals by driving their growth marketing strategy and continuously testing new channels & creatives. Your primary focus will be to drive client and company growth by providing strategic coaching, collaboration and building relationships with clients.
What You Will Do
Own, manage, and optimize performance marketing campaigns to maximize learnings and reach client goals on channels such as Meta, Google (Search, GAC, YouTube), Apple Search Ads & TikTok.
Own budgeting and the media planning process, optimize performance by improving overall channel mix and composition and propose the right mix of channels based on client need.
Develop and execute growth strategies that impact client's business goals. Proactively identifying opportunities to expand relationships and offering innovative solutions to exceed client needs.
Serve as the primary client contact, building and sustaining long-term relationships while ensuring client satisfaction and trust.
Lead and coach client teams, fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture. Supporting team growth through strategic guidance and conflict management.
What We're Looking For
5+ years of experience in performance marketing, working with a significant performance marketing budget with optimization towards conversion goals.
Hands-on experience buying, managing, and optimizing campaigns on digital marketing platforms such as Meta, Google Ads, TikTok, and Apple Search Ads, as well as an understanding of digital marketing analytics tools.
You're comfortable owning performance and client growth, creating alignment within the client team.
You have outstanding organizational skills, project management skills, and a keen ability to multitask and prioritize.
You're an excellent communicator and collaborator able to foster and nurture relationships
What we Offer
Generous Time Off: Enjoy 30 paid vacation days to recharge
Wellness contribution: 5000 sek/yearly to support your well-being
Flexible Work Environment: Thrive in a hybrid working model that balances collaboration and flexibility
Growth Opportunities: Advance your career in a dynamic environment that encourages skill development and innovation
Recognition and Impact: Join a workplace where your ideas are valued, your voice is heard, and your contributions make a difference Ready to take your growth marketing expertise to the next level? Join us at Twigeo and help shape the future of marketing! Ersättning
