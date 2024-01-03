Senior Group Design Leader for our client in Gothenburg
2024-01-03
Our client within the automotive industry is embarking on an exciting journey with rapid advancements and evolving designs in displays. The team focuses on developing displays, switches, IP, tunnel, and door panels in the Interior Room division. They are currently seeking a Lead Engineer for a development project. The team comprises members with expertise in lead engineering, testing, software, and hardware, all committed to working collaboratively. We are seeking talented individuals who are passionate, energetic, and driven to deliver high-quality products for their customers.
Job Assignments
You will be the main engineer in charge of leading the development teams for this company. The job requires working closely with the supplier. As the Lead Engineer, your main task will be to coordinate and direct the efforts of the engineering teams to ensure that the displays are completed on time, within budget, and meet technical requirements. This role involves managing various connections and collaborations with both external and internal stakeholders, making it a challenging but fulfilling position.
Because you will be an important part of creating a new team culture, your team members have a positive view of your potential contributions in various areas such as testing, software, and hardware. This is based on your background and interests. You will work closely with the Product Owner, Engineering Manager, and other team members who interact with the team.
Skills
• Demonstrate a strong ability to work well with others as part of a team.
• Show good organization skills and pay attention to details.
• Driven and a focus on achieving desired outcomes.
• Be willing to both share your own successful methods and learn from others.
• Possess the ability to handle multiple tasks efficiently.
• Excel in communication and collaboration.
• Have the capacity to prioritize and assign tasks to others.
• Possess an open and innovative mindset.
• Proficient in spoken and written English.
• Be capable of handling large amounts of information and quickly learning new things.
Requirements
• A Master's or Bachelor's degree in electrical or computer science, or similar technical training.
• Proven ability to lead projects effectively.
• Over 5 years of experience in the automotive industry.
• Hold a valid B driving license.
Meritorious
Previous experience in hardware and software development is advantageous.
Start of the assignment: 2024-01-22
End of the assignment: 2024-12-31
Deadline: 2024-01-14
Location: Torslanda or Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company.
