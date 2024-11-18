Senior Global Trade Specialist - Customs
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's shape the future together
We're shaping our business around people. While our cars embrace leading-edge technologies, we never employ technology for its own sake. Quite the opposite. Instead, our focus is on adapting technology to benefit people. This philosophy extends to the sales and customer experience we aim to deliver. Do you want to be a part of creating the exciting solutions of tomorrow's mobility? Then look no further, join us.
What 's in it for you?
Volvo Cars is looking for a senior leader in Global Trade Management and Compliance department. As a Senior Global Trade Expert you will have the opportunity to impact strategic decisions related to our next generation of vehicles and products. If you are not afraid of the unknown and want to move with speed and create value this is the role for you to prosper. Your home will be within the Trade Strategy & Cost Leadership team, focusing on maximizing the use of legal possibilities to minimize the global import duty payment for Volvo Cars.
What you'll do?
In this role you will primarily be responsible for securing compliance with international trade regulations by ensuring that the required mechanisms and structures are in place to provide effective oversight, control and accountability in Volvo Car's international cross-border trade activities.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Continiously develop the GTMC global strategy, and drive it 's agenda with cross-functional stakeholders
• Monitor and interpret changes in the international trade regulatory landscape and drive required actions
• Understand and analyze Trade implications on company plans and activities to identify risks, as well making opportunities a reality
• Interaction with government agencies and other official organizations related to international trade compliance
In this role we see you as a value adding speaking partner, who is not afraid of challenging direction and propose new alternatives.
What you'll bring?
* Extensive experience in the field of international trade compliance with a proven track record of delivering tangible results in this area
* Deep subject matter expertise in international trade compliance topics and drive innovative solutions that enable the company to move forwards
* Commercial insights and thinking beyond the comfort of customs and export controls textbooks
* Strong analytical, problem solving and project management skills
* Ambiguity and indicative responses to strategic questions, using scenario-based models, estimates and assumptions based on facts and data that support the decisions and with that impact strategical corporate decisions
* Expertise to predict the implications of new developments, business ideas, changes in legislation, and drive to create a strategies to address that future
* Clear, concise communication that translates complex subject matter into language and requirements that can be understood at all levels in the business
* Global perspective, commercial insights and understanding that strategy can only be successfully delivered when it can be translated into concrete plans, actions, and outcomes
You are likely on the pathway for a leadership role or hold aspirations to take more of a driving role in your career. You don't hold back to lead and bring your ideas further, give direction and then in a collaboration with other stakeholders deliver. You are committed and upholding the highest standards for yourself and others. You keep abreast with what is happening in the market and withing your area of expertise, both within the company and in the world.
Let's get to know each other
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you have any specific questions, please reach out to Martina Damis, Staff Recruiter at martina.damis@volvocars.com
.
Please make sure to submit your application in English, via our Career page, at the latest by the end of this month. As we value your data privacy, note that applications via email will not be processed further.
Location: Volvo Cars HQ, Gothenburg Ersättning
