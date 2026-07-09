Senior Genesys Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join an internal development team working hands-on with a cloud-based Genesys platform and the connected systems within the Contact Centre area. This is a role for you if you enjoy combining development and configuration work while helping shape how the platform evolves going forward.
You will work close to the technology, contribute to future improvements, and help build a robust setup around Genesys Cloud. What makes this role interesting is the chance to influence a modern cloud platform in a business-critical environment.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and configure solutions in Genesys Cloud as part of the internal development team.
You will help shape the future platform landscape within the Contact Centre area.
You will work hands-on with technical development across connected systems.
You will contribute to improvements in how the cloud-based platform is built, configured, and maintained.
You will collaborate with others involved in the platform and its surrounding integrations.
RequirementsSeveral years of hands-on development and configuration experience with Genesys Cloud.
Development experience in some or all of the following technologies: Java, C#, JavaScript, and Python.
Nice to haveExperience with Kubernetes.
Experience with AWS.
Experience with Jenkins.
Experience with WebLogic.
Experience with Terraform.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8048479-2095406". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9998668