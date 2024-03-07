Senior Gameplay Programmer (Games) - open application
2024-03-07
As a gameplay programmer at Embark, you will work on either The Finals (https://www.reachthefinals.com/)
or Arc Raiders (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BKASgkxK1g),
alongside some of the most talented people in the games industry.
We believe that great games are made in creative environments, where builds are always playable, and teams can move fast and test as many ideas as possible. In close collaboration with our designers, you will create easy-to-use systems that enable us to iterate quickly and that encourage experimentation.
The games we're making are built in Unreal, using C++, blueprints and a scripting language called Angelscript.
We would love if you have
• A creative and curious mind
• A strong background in C++
• A good grasp of what good gameplay looks and feels like
• Fluent in English - our team comes from all over the world!
• An interest in computer science and programming as a craft
Additionally one or some of these would be a great bonus
• Experience with multiplayer
• Previously worked with shooter games
• Ability to speak "design"
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
