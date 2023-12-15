Senior Gameplay Producer
IO Interactive AB / Kulturjobb / Malmö Visa alla kulturjobb i Malmö
2023-12-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
IO Interactive is currently looking for a Senior Gameplay Producer to join Project 007, a brand-new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.
What you will do:
Work with our Executive Producer in defining the goals for the gameplay teams and break down the necessary milestones into realistic, achievable goals.
Work closely with the Game Director, gameplay and AI programmers, game and level designers and gameplay animators to build an experience.
Defining, planning, and executing milestones in line with the project's overall milestone and release schedule. Creating, updating, and tracking goals, schedules, and budgets in Jira.
Controlling and reporting progress for the teams involved in the development of gameplay experiences.
You will determine the development of prototypes, review prototypes, ensure deliverables according to time plan and quality benchmark.
Work together with the game management team to get approvals at studio and publisher green light meetings.
Who you are:
You have worked as a Gameplay Producer, on a mission team, gameplay team or both, for at least 2 AAA games. You have a deep understanding of the production process and working with different teams, from technical to creative.
What you will be driving is not the building of an asset, but the building of an experience. That is why it is important that you understand the nuances of bringing an in-game experience together, at AAA standard.
Very strong workflow development and documentation skills.
Strong budgeting, controlling, and reporting skills.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787)
Östergatan 20 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8333537