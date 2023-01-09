Senior Game Quality Analyst
In this role, you will be joining the Malmo studio to take part in the development of our own new IPs, an exciting next step in the studio's evolution and growth.
You will contribute to building the foundation for a great QA team. This means being involved with game features from their planning through the different stages of implementation. Working as a quality analyst with us is not just about finding and reporting bugs, but collaborating closely with a multitude of different departments involved in the process to produce the best possible player experience. We expect QA team members to be proactive and an active part in establishing the testing practices and procedures for areas of the game for which they are responsible.
We are looking for someone open-minded, organized, attentive to detail, and who can prioritize and multi-task across competing demands and requests. It's a plus if you're a gamer and even better if you enjoy the creative process integral to creating a new game and IP.
Responsibilities
• Document test plans, QA tasks, and test cases for use by internal and external teams.
• Help manage the day-to-day tasks of our External FQA teams and facilitate the transfer of information where and when necessary.
• Review and prioritize bugs and create Jira dashboards for different project teams you will be supporting in this role.
• Perform hands-on testing and gain advanced knowledge over features and areas that you will have ownership of from a QA perspective.
• Follow up with thorough regression testing on bugs reported in your areas and investigate issues with complicated reproduction steps.
• Assist with planning and logistics for internal and external user experience playtests.
• Provide qualitative feedback, discuss, and engage with stakeholders and ensure that we focus our efforts on verifying the game quality where it matters the most.
• Be proactive in building the test pipeline and process for the features you will have QA ownership over.
Qualifications
• Demonstrable experience with testing, 3-5 years working with quality control/quality assurance or a similar role. Previous employment in the gaming industry is a big plus.
• Proficiency in defect tracking tools and planning such as JIRA, Confluence, Testrail, and similar.
• Excellent communicative and interpersonal skills, capable of summarizing complex subjects to technical and non-technical team representatives.
• Ability to immediately recognize critical issues or testing deficiencies.
• Familiar with common development tools such as Perforce and Visual Studio.
• Experience working with Microsoft Office suite, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
• Solid understanding of live game development cycles, and familiarity with game engines and dev tools.
This position is permanent and based in our Malmö studio. Before applying, please consider writing a cover letter to help us know you a little better, and understand what motivates you for this role, and what drives you.
About Sharkmob
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Sharkmob is currently working on three major projects: Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe; and two proprietary, unannounced projects.
We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
