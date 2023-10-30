Senior Functional Safety Consultant - Process and Product Compliance
Knightec AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Göteborg
, Lysekil
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Functional Safety is a multidisciplinary domain contributing to developing safer electronic products for our society. We at Knightec are convinced that Functional Safety is the future and are keen to build the most competent Safety team in the world.
If you share our view of the importance of Functional Safety and our vision to work from a holistic perspective, we would like to talk to you. No matter where in the world you are at this point, if you share our vision and passion for Functional Safety, we want you to join us in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Why should you want this job?
Because you want to enable usage of the latest technology to develop tomorrow's vehicles safely and securely. You will be part of our initiative within Functional Safety and play an essential role in forming the competence area and spreading the knowledge within Knightec and to our clients. The core will be working on Functional Safety related projects for our customers as part of a cross-functional team. Your focus will be on planning and managing functional safety-related projects and activities, including tasks such as reviewing and creating processes, educating organizations, developing safety concepts, and helping our clients achieve optimized compliance (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4PxoLOAzh4)
with Functional Safety.
As we are early in building the competence team within Functional Safety, you will be a crucial part of the initiative's future, giving you great flexibility in forming your role and focusing on the aspects that you find most interesting. You would also get the opportunity to participate in competence networks, standardization, and research at our partner SAFER, one of Europe's leading centers for transport safety.
Build a career that you can be proud of
Wherever you see yourself in the future, we are here to support you. No matter if you would like to take on a new role, become a specialist within a specific area, or develop your managerial skills - we will help you find the way forward. Your will and ambition will lead the way. We provide the training arena needed for you to reach your goals.
As part of Knightec, you will have access to training, certifications, and the possibility of working together with some of the most skilled in the industry. With our team-oriented way of working, you will always have your colleagues' knowledge and support at hand, making it possible for you to take on new challenges and step out of your comfort zone.
These are the skills you need to bring
You hold an engineering degree in a relevant field and bring a will to develop yourself, learn new things, and share your knowledge. You are seasoned in both management and technical aspects of functional safety and have a deep insight into future challenges and opportunities in the area.
You also have:
• Experience in both planning and carrying out hands-on functional safety activities such as HARA/FSC/TSC/FTA/FMEA
• Experience in confirmation measures related to functional safety
• Awareness of current trends and upcoming challenges in the domains of functional safety and product safety
• Experience in assessing, developing, and improving safety-related processes
• Experience from safety verification and validation at vehicle, system and/or component level
• Good knowledge in ISO 26262, IEC 61508, IEC 62304 and/or EU Machinery Directive
• Fluent in English and good communication skills in Swedish or a strong ambition to learn
Knightec
We are consultants in Technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are more than 900+ engineers in 10 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of!
Need to relocate to join us? No worries! We will help and support you with the visa and relocation process. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Oliver Rydberg oliver.rydberg@knightec.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Knightec AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8225380