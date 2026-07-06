Senior Fullstack Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape a central platform used for range planning in a large home furnishing retail environment. The solution supports data-driven decisions by recommending article lists for both customer meeting points and retail establishment processes. In this role, you will work across frontend, backend, and data integrations while contributing to an ongoing cloud transition from GCP and Kubernetes-based hosting toward Azure-based solutions.
This is a role for you if you enjoy owning the full stack, working close to data, and contributing to a modern platform where architecture, scalability, and secure integrations matter.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain a Vue 3 single-page application using SKAPA, Vuetify, and SCSS.
You will build and scale Python FastAPI services together with related data pipelines.
You will integrate the solution with BigQuery, Databricks, and the RST 2.0 Data API.
You will implement secure authentication using Auth0 and network-based identity services.
You will automate dbt pipelines used to update BigQuery tables and support data pipeline work in Databricks.
You will enable Excel export functionality using XlsxWriter.
You will contribute to cloud-native architecture, CI/CD, environment-based configuration, and secure API design.
You will collaborate across the platform to support the transition toward Azure-based solutions.
Requirements5+ years of full-stack development experience.
Strong expertise in Vue.js, Python, FastAPI, and cloud-native architecture.
Experience with Auth0 and Kubernetes.
Experience with both GCP and Azure as cloud providers.
Familiarity with CI/CD, environment-based configuration, and secure API design.
You write clean, scalable code and enjoy collaborative development.
Nice to haveExperience with SQL and GraphQL.
Experience with dbt.
Experience with BigQuery.
Experience with Delta Sharing, Databricks, or similar analytics and data platform integrations.
Experience with Excel export generation using XlsxWriter.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8023017-2087414". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9993782