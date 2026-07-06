Senior Fullstack Software Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Senior Fullstack Software Engineer for a company in Malmö. Start is in September, 18 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö.
About the role:
As a Senior Full Stack Software Engineer you will play a key role in developing RST. You will work across frontend, backend, and data integrations, while also supporting the platform's ongoing cloud transition from GCP and Kubernetes-based hosting toward Azure-based solutions.
We expect candidates to have:
5+ years of full-stack development experience
Strong expertise in Vue.js, Python, FastAPI, and cloud-native architecture
Experience with Auth0, Kubernetes.
Experince with both GCP and Azure as cloud providers.
SQL and GraphQL is a plus.
Familiarity with CI/CD, environment-based configuration, and secure API design
A passion for clean, scalable code and collaborative development
It is a plus of the candidate has experience with:
dbt
BigQuery
Delta Sharing, Databricks, or similar analytics/data-platform integrations
Excel export generation using XlsxWriter
You will work on:
Develop and maintain a Vue 3 single-page application using SKAPA, Vuetify, and SCSS
Build and scale Python FastAPI together with data pipelines.
Integrate with GCP BigQuery and databricks with the RST 2.0 Data API
Implement secure authentication via Auth0 and network ID
Automate monthly DBT pipelines to update BigQuery tables but also knowledge working with data pipelines in databricks
Enable Excel export functionality using XlsxWriter
This is a full-time consultant position in Malmöthrough Incluso. Start is September, 18 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8022830-2087299". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stortorget 3 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9993736