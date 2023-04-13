Senior fullstack .NET Software developer at SEB
2023-04-13
SEB is a leading financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant developers work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a huge impact for our customers and colleagues. Does that sound like a fit for you?
What you will be doing
Your focus will be on maintaining and developing the applications using agile methods. You will be part of a team that is responsible for the applications within the Portfolio Management for Private Banking. As Front-end developer, you will work together with experienced colleagues in a varied and development-intensive area with proximity to the business we support. You will be an important part of our modernization work and help to elevate our internal and external clients [BD3] to a new level and help us on our journey to move towards a cloud-based architecture. You will build modern web applications for both our customers and internal users within the savings offering area.
We use .NET, C#, Angular, REST, Red Hat OpenShift, git, Visual Studio (Code and Professional) and a lot of more. You are more than welcome to bring new ideas and technologies to the stack.
You will be part of a high performing team, PMPF (Portfolio Management Private & Foundations) located in Stockholm responsible for applications within the Savings Tribe. Your focus will be on maintaining & developing portfolio management services connected to the Private Banking Area and supporting the whole Savings Tribe. You will work in a self-organized delivery team with great and highly skilled colleagues.[BD4]
As a .NET Software Developer, you will be responsible for:
• Architecture, design and develop new software products and components
• Create resilient, secure, and performant applications
• Define the best technical solution and infrastructure for new features
• Be responsible for the quality of the delivery
• Maintaining applications from a development and requirements perspective.
• Have a vision on how to futureproof our systems and applications.
• Use tech expertise to proactively find solutions to solve complex issues, understanding and considering the business needs.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone with good skills in Angular and preferably also in .Net, at least 5 years of work experience. You're good at seeing both the whole and the details quickly and you think it's fun with new challenges and learning new things. You have an interest in our customer's business and are independent, analytical, and structured. You are a committed team player who is driven by delivering good results.
If you also have knowledge in business regarding securities and portfolio management, it is a plus. You have a structured approach. Experience of working with both business and technology-oriented people is an advantage. You can communicate well in English and a bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent is required.
We are looking for someone that meet several of the following criteria:
• At least 5 years Angular work experience or similar.
• At least 5 years working in an agile environment.
• .Net work experience
• Have good skills in REST.
• Strong sense of ownership and responsibility
• Growth mindset, positive and collaborative attitude
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• Experience with performance and optimization problems and a demonstrated ability to both diagnose and prevent these problems.
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Ready to join?
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 2023-05-13. If you have questions about the position please contact Tomas Bonderud, Team Manager PMPF at phone no +46761626364 or by mail Tomas.Bonderud@seb.se
