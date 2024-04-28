Senior Fullstack Engineer
Transform your career as a Senior Fullstack Engineer: Lead change and find balance
Location: Sweden, Malmö
Do you thrive in roles where your influence can redefine how B2B SaaS products evolve and improve? Are you passionate about shaping the future of tech - but at the same time, eager to make a shift in your work life for something more peaceful?
At Refined, we're in search of a Senior Fullstack Engineer who seeks more than just a new job - you're looking for a significant change in your work environment. We aim for ambitious goals with a focus on high quality and sustainable pace over rapid outputs.
This opportunity comes at an important moment as we start an exciting new phase with reorganized teams and an innovative product roadmap. Are you ready to be one of the technical leaders in this transformation, driving our flagship Sierra product into its next chapter, and making a mark on our ways of working?
If this sparks your interest, keep reading!
The role
In this role, you'll have the unique opportunity to directly shape the way our customers interact with Confluence, crafting features that enhance and personalize the end-user experience. Your contributions will resonate across a global B2B audience, touching lives in everything from startups to vast multinational corporations. Read more about our products here>>
This role places you at the heart of one of our agile, cross-functional teams dedicated to one of our flagship products, internally called Sierra. With our recent strategic team restructuring, your timing is perfect to make a profound impact. You'll find yourself in an environment where you contribute to pivotal decisions about our tech stack and product roadmap.
We're reimagining how our technology can remain resilient and innovative. At Refined, we champion the quality of our work as much as the innovation it brings. We believe in setting realistic goals, valuing the craftsmanship of our software, and releasing features when they meet our high standards, not rushing them out the door.
In our technology landscape, we leverage the full potential of JavaScript, with Vue.js powering our front-end experiences and Node.js underpinning our back-end services. Our architecture includes REST API endpoints for seamless integration and communication, all supported by a robust Postgres database.
