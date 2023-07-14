Senior Fullstack Engineer
2023-07-14
Description:
We are assisting our client in expanding their development teams to enhance and advance their product for new international markets. As part of our commitment to their growth, we are seeking dedicated individuals who excel as full-stack developers, with a specific focus on backend development using Java.
This position is to relocate to Sweden and work on-site with leading tech companies. If you do not have availability and interest to relocate, do not apply.
Female developers are encouraged to apply.
Role Summary:
Join a self-managing team responsible for the ongoing development and modernization of the product's architecture, both on the frontend and backend. As a Senior Fullstack Developer, you will tackle complex business logic, collaborating closely with the Product Owner, Scrum Team, UX/UI team, and ensuring the delivery of a high-quality, production-ready product.
Responsibilities:
• Lead the further development and modernization of the backend and frontend architecture for your assigned part of the product.
• Analyze and break down complex business logic to implement efficient solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Product Owner, Scrum Team, and UX/UI team, to ensure seamless integration and alignment.
• Ensure the quality of the product through rigorous testing and adherence to best practices.
• Contribute to the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, leveraging tools like GIT, Docker, and automated testing.
• Maintain fluency in English to effectively communicate and collaborate with international stakeholders.
Qualifications:
• 7+ years of experience in Java development, with expertise in the Spring Framework and Linux environment.
• Strong proficiency in fullstack development, with a focus on using Angular as the frontend technology.
• Demonstrated experience in migrating from a Monolith architecture to Microservices using REST or similar approaches.
• Solid understanding and practical knowledge of CI/CD tools such as GIT, Docker, and automated testing.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
About Explipro:
At Explipro, we foster a culture of helpfulness and simplicity. We thrive on challenges and actively support one another and our clients in solving diverse problems. We seek individuals who share our values and are eager to contribute to our collective growth.
Welcome with your application!
Benefits in Sweden
Competitive salaries
Work Flexibility / TimeBank
Paid vacation of 25 working days
Hybrid work (according to customer requirements)
Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)
Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)
Healthcare
Sickness and Disability leave Ersättning
