Senior Fullstack engineer
Eeducation Albert AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-18
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Albert Group is building next-generation products for maths learning. AI is a genuine and relevant part of the solution. We're early-stage: a small, flat team of 6-7 people, no management layers.
AI coding agents are a core, primary part of our development process — not something we're experimenting with on the side. We're looking for engineers who already build this way and do it well.
We also value experience with learner signal engineering and adaptive algorithms — building, analyzing, and tuning logic based on the learning signals that flow through the product. This is one important piece of what makes the product meaningful and personalized for each learner, and it's a core part of what makes the engineering here interesting.
What you'll do:
Build features across our web, mobile, and backend surfaces using our TypeScript stack
Work with Python where relevant, particularly around learner data processing and signal analysis
Direct and critically review AI-agent-generated code as a daily practice
Collaborate closely with a small, senior team with no bureaucracy in between
What we're looking for:
Senior-level TypeScript across backend and frontend/mobile
Genuine, hands-on experience with AI-agentic development — this is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have
Comfort with Python for data-oriented tasks
Experience with learner signal engineering, adaptive algorithms, or parameter/weighting tuning for personalization is a strong plus
Self-directed; you'll report to the COO/CTO directly, with real autonomy Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare eEducation Albert AB
(org.nr 559020-9093), https://the-albertgroup.com/careers
Järntorget 3 3TR (visa karta
)
413 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10005896