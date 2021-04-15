Senior Fullstack Engineer - Activation - Epidemic Sound AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Fullstack Engineer - Activation
Epidemic Sound AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 32,000 tracks, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
Activation
The Activation team focuses on helping new users succeed with Epidemic by helping them soundtrack their stories. We do this by taking a user-centric, fast paced approach to shipping code through constant experimentation and user testing. Our work always has the "why" at the core of its heart, valuing empathy for the user as well as having a focus on driving business metrics. Examples of areas we work are; onboarding, trial and churn behaviour, subscription management and more.
We are a creative and diverse bunch, passionate about continuous learning about our users, our product and ourselves. Being a cross-functional team, we're full-stack in the truest sense owning every part of the development process from start to finish.
How you will make an impact
You can expect to
Contribute to all stages of the product life-cycle: Design, implementation, testing, releasing, and maintenance.
Become a technical leader in the team and across the organization.
Drive and contribute to larger technical projects across teams.
Work in a fast-paced environment where we constantly evaluate how we work and try to improve.
Collaborate constantly: We're big believers in teamwork and the value of practices like careful code reviews, pair (or mob) programming etc.
Learn a ton of new things: Be it through hack-days, courses, conferences or tech-talks, we emphasize learning and we also expect you to share your knowledge with your colleagues.
Have fun and take a lot of pride in what you and all of Epidemic Sound is doing.
This is a full-time position based at our HQ in Stockholm reporting to the team's Engineering Manager.
Who you are
We're looking for someone who is passionate about building great products that people love. You're not afraid to work across the stack in order to achieve the end goal - delivering a great user experience.
You thrive in a team environment where collaboration is needed constantly and enjoy mentoring and knowledge sharing. Team-first mindset being the keyword.
With you, you bring a foundational knowledge of building complex web systems and can be a sound technical voice when reasoning about product/technical tradeoffs.
In addition we think that you:
Have a great understanding of modern web architectures, system design, data structures, software engineering principles, and understand how to apply them to design scalable and robust solutions.
Have experience building web applications using Python/Django and Javascript/React.
Care about quality and you know what it means to ship high-quality code.
Have experience mentoring less experienced colleagues and drive the use of sound development practices.
Are passionate about building great products that people love, and you always make technology choices with this end-goal in mind.
Are experienced in working closely with business and product stakeholders and thus having a strong understanding of business and user needs.
Speak English with professional working proficiency (Swedish is not a requirement)
It would also be music to our ears if:
You are into music in general (either as an artist or fan / listener)
You have experience working in GCP and Kubernetes
You have experience with experimentation and A/B testing
Curious about our music? Find our music on Spotify here https://open.spotify.com/user/... (https://open.spotify.com/user/epidemicsound)
We have lots of fun soundtracking the world and our annual Spring Bash (https://www.instagram.com/p/BysR7R-BamB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) is an event that captures this perfectly. Take a look at our most recent celebration!
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply by clicking the link below.
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Epidemic Sound AB
Jobbnummer
5694893
Epidemic Sound AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 32,000 tracks, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
Activation
The Activation team focuses on helping new users succeed with Epidemic by helping them soundtrack their stories. We do this by taking a user-centric, fast paced approach to shipping code through constant experimentation and user testing. Our work always has the "why" at the core of its heart, valuing empathy for the user as well as having a focus on driving business metrics. Examples of areas we work are; onboarding, trial and churn behaviour, subscription management and more.
We are a creative and diverse bunch, passionate about continuous learning about our users, our product and ourselves. Being a cross-functional team, we're full-stack in the truest sense owning every part of the development process from start to finish.
How you will make an impact
You can expect to
Contribute to all stages of the product life-cycle: Design, implementation, testing, releasing, and maintenance.
Become a technical leader in the team and across the organization.
Drive and contribute to larger technical projects across teams.
Work in a fast-paced environment where we constantly evaluate how we work and try to improve.
Collaborate constantly: We're big believers in teamwork and the value of practices like careful code reviews, pair (or mob) programming etc.
Learn a ton of new things: Be it through hack-days, courses, conferences or tech-talks, we emphasize learning and we also expect you to share your knowledge with your colleagues.
Have fun and take a lot of pride in what you and all of Epidemic Sound is doing.
This is a full-time position based at our HQ in Stockholm reporting to the team's Engineering Manager.
Who you are
We're looking for someone who is passionate about building great products that people love. You're not afraid to work across the stack in order to achieve the end goal - delivering a great user experience.
You thrive in a team environment where collaboration is needed constantly and enjoy mentoring and knowledge sharing. Team-first mindset being the keyword.
With you, you bring a foundational knowledge of building complex web systems and can be a sound technical voice when reasoning about product/technical tradeoffs.
In addition we think that you:
Have a great understanding of modern web architectures, system design, data structures, software engineering principles, and understand how to apply them to design scalable and robust solutions.
Have experience building web applications using Python/Django and Javascript/React.
Care about quality and you know what it means to ship high-quality code.
Have experience mentoring less experienced colleagues and drive the use of sound development practices.
Are passionate about building great products that people love, and you always make technology choices with this end-goal in mind.
Are experienced in working closely with business and product stakeholders and thus having a strong understanding of business and user needs.
Speak English with professional working proficiency (Swedish is not a requirement)
It would also be music to our ears if:
You are into music in general (either as an artist or fan / listener)
You have experience working in GCP and Kubernetes
You have experience with experimentation and A/B testing
Curious about our music? Find our music on Spotify here https://open.spotify.com/user/... (https://open.spotify.com/user/epidemicsound)
We have lots of fun soundtracking the world and our annual Spring Bash (https://www.instagram.com/p/BysR7R-BamB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) is an event that captures this perfectly. Take a look at our most recent celebration!
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply by clicking the link below.
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Epidemic Sound AB
Jobbnummer
5694893