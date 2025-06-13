Senior Fullstack Developer
2025-06-13
We are looking for a Senior Fullstack Developer for a global company in Lund.
Start is in July 2025, 7 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the role - Fullstack Developer:
Do you have a passion for programming and would like to embark on a role where you can leverage your experience in a global organization with ample opportunities for career development? We are now offering an exciting position where you will have an impact on the digitalization journey we have started and contribute to the interesting future we have ahead of us!
Job summary:
The client is developing and delivering E2E connected solutions in the Food & Beverage industry. We are now scaling up and looking for an experienced software frontend/fullstack developer to join our Automation & Digital development team specializing in industrial software solutions.
The team is responsible for developing and maintaining an Automation & Connectivity Toolbox to ensure an efficient configuration/deployment/operation for software application deliveries to internal and external customers.
As Software Developer you will be a member of the Automation & Service Tool team, which is the core Scrum team, working closely together with other teams, developing and maintaining the toolbox. All the teams are continuously improving collaboration and ways of working internally as well as with our customers, surrounded by a supportive and encouraging management. We value supporting each other and do not let team boundaries get in the way of reaching our goals. We believe that you will be the front-end expert in the team at the same time you must have the competence to work with back-end as we are a small team.
We like to hire a consultant with a long-term ambition together with us and you will be based in Lund, Sweden but work in a global arena.
What you will do:
As Software Full Stack Developer, you will make an impact by:
Developing the next generation modern connectivity solutions and framework for industrial usage in a React and .NET environment
Acting in a CI/CD environment where automatic testing is a natural part of the development cycle
Working in a scrum and agile setup
We believe you have:
Minimum 5 years' expert experience working as a software developer using React, typescript, vite, micro frontends and unit testing
Experience in several of following technologies:
- Cloud solutions in MS Azure,
- database design (SQL DB),
- C# WPF,
- networking,
- Xamarin,
- Android (Java),
- IOS (Objective C)
- and web development with HTML & JavaScript frameworks
Fluent in English, both in writing and verbal
We believe that you are eager to work with modern complex systems and love pair programming.
You are a good team player that enjoys working together with your colleagues in- and outside of the team and clearly see the strengths that a truly diverse organization brings to the table.
You possess strong communications skills; a strong quality mindset and you are open to share knowledge with your colleagues. Furthermore, you welcome change and do not accept "we've always done it this way" as a valid argument.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in July, 7 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9388576