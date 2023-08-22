Senior fullstack developer
Clean Architect Sthml is searching for experienced fullstack .NET/Angular developer with architect ambitions.
We expect that you are senior in what you do. As such your strength lies in building systems that are relatively simple to understand and maintain over time. Beside having right set of tech skills you also need to show ability to communicate directly with clients offices. Your seniority level includes that you are used to work with requirements. You can be critical when refining requirements.
Most of your time will be spent on assignments at our clients who often require working 2-3 days on-site. Having already worked in a scrum team you are expected to be communicative and comfortable with pair programming and mob sessions. Clients often expect from us to lead their teams forward by mentoring and helping junior developers.
Your experience in cloud development and microservice architecture, will help our clients build efficient devops teams.
Skills required.
• Able to demonstrate experience in .NET C#. Good knowledge in LINQ and EF Core.
• Able to demonstrate experience in Angular or React or some other JavaScript framework.
• Proven experience in cloud development. Any of Azure, AWS or GCP.
• Experience in building decoupled systems.
• Experience in building pipelines GitHub or Gitlab.
• Experience in Docker or Kubernetes.
• Experience in working with both relational and NoSQL databases.
• Knowledge in testing, automated testing.
Good to have skills.
• Knowledge in Domain-Driven Design is highly recommended.
• Experience working with identity management.
• Scrum.
• Basic knowledge in SAFe framework.
• Ability to speak in front of groups of people.
• Experience in working with legacy systems such as WinForms applications.
• You have side projects is a plus.
Interviews are ongoing, send in your application as soon as possible.
About company
Clean Architect Sthlm AB is a recently started consulting company and we are looking to grow. Years in business is not what makes us senior but skills and drive to improve. We will offer you competitive conditions to those offered at bigger consulting companies. Så ansöker du
