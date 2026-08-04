Senior Fullstack Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-08-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team that owns and evolves business-critical case management applications used by Customer Service in a regulated environment. These solutions are central to daily operations, stable service delivery, and a smooth experience for internal users.
A large part of the work is focused on lifecycle management for legacy applications. That means modernizing existing solutions, reducing technical debt, upgrading platforms, and addressing security and lifecycle-related risks. At the same time, you will contribute to a modern Angular-based user interface supporting KYC-related case management processes.
You will work as a hands-on senior team member with influence across both frontend and backend development. You will also help strengthen modern ways of working, including AI-assisted development, clean engineering practices, and long-term maintainability. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining modernization work with new development in a business-critical setting.
Job Description
You will maintain and further develop case management applications that support core operational processes.
You will drive lifecycle management initiatives such as modernization, platform upgrades, and reduction of technical debt.
You will contribute to the development of a modern user interface in Angular for KYC-related workflows.
You will design, build, and improve scalable, secure, and user-friendly business applications across the full stack.
You will support frontend development through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and guidance in Angular and frontend architecture.
You will contribute to modern software engineering practices, including CI/CD, automated deployments, code reviews, and trunk-based development.
You will help the team adopt AI-assisted development practices for areas such as testing, documentation, troubleshooting, and software quality.
You will mentor team members and contribute to maintainable architecture and sustainable technical decisions over time.
Requirements
Strong fullstack development experience with solid frontend expertise.
Experience with lifecycle management, modernization, maintenance, and technical debt reduction.
Strong experience with Angular, TypeScript, REST APIs, and modern web development.
Strong experience with .NET/C#, ASP.NET Core, and modern .NET development.
Experience designing, developing, and maintaining scalable, secure, and user-friendly business applications.
Experience with GitHub, GitHub Actions, CI/CD pipelines, code reviews, and automated deployments.
Experience with automated testing and quality-focused development.
Experience working with trunk-based development.
You communicate fluently in Swedish and English.
Nice to have
Experience with .NET Aspire.
Knowledge of event-driven architecture and Kafka.
Experience with microservices, distributed systems, Kubernetes, and cloud-native platforms.
Experience mentoring developers in Angular and frontend architecture.
Experience from regulated industries, case management, KYC, insurance, or similar business domains.
Experience using AI-assisted development tools in daily engineering work.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8165049-2129042". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
10020563