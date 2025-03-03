Senior Full-stack Developer
Brink Gaming AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brink Gaming AB i Stockholm
, Österåker
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are:
The future of gaming belongs to those who refuse to accept limits. Here at Brink Gaming, we are a dynamic, tight-knit crew of 80+ talented individuals building a multiplayer experience like no other, putting creativity and ownership in the hands of our players. We're turning "it can't be done" into "watch us do it", combining our own proprietary in-house tech with the latest tools to make the magic happen. Ready to level up? Join us as we change the game.
Job Description:
As a Senior Full-stack Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing and developing Nexus, our community hub and rewards system closely connected to SCAPE. The position will have a strong focus on front-end, UI, and UX. Leveraging your expertise in .NET Core and Blazor, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver efficient and user-friendly tools for Nexus. We strive for technical excellence, and you will be required to venture outside of your comfort zone, learning and implementing new technologies. You need to be able to take the initiative and find creative solutions to complex problems.
Key Responsibilities:
• Designing, developing, and deploying web applications and tooling using .NET Core and Blazor. * Building both front-end and back-end components for seamless functionality. * Creating APIs and interfaces to connect tooling solutions with databases and external systems. * Implementing security measures to protect sensitive data. * Performing testing and debugging to maintain high-quality code standards. * Collaborating with UI/UX designers for a user-friendly interface. * Maintaining and updating existing tooling solutions based on user feedback. * Staying updated with industry trends and suggesting technology stack enhancements.
Qualifications:
• Experience (5+ years) as a Full-stack Engineer, focusing on .NET, ASP.NET Core, or Blazor development, including at least 3 years of SPA development. * Proficiency in C# and experience with ASP.NET Core for back-end development. * Strong skills in front-end development using Blazor, HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. * Familiarity with database systems (SQL and/or NoSQL) and data modeling concepts. * Experience creating RESTful APIs and integrating external services. * Solid understanding of web application security principles. * Strong communication skills, both written and verbal. * Passion for gaming and a desire to contribute to the gaming industry.
Good to have:
• Knowledge of Web3 technologies and security considerations. * Familiarity with the MVVM model. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brink Gaming AB
(org.nr 559511-6186) Arbetsplats
Brink Gaming Jobbnummer
9198040