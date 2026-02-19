Senior Full-Stack Architect
2026-02-19
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a collaborative, fast-paced product team delivering a high-performance Revenue Manager Configuration Application. In this role, you take an architectural lead with hands-on full-stack competence, supporting development teams with design decisions, quality focus, and modern engineering practices. The environment includes Java-based services, full-stack development, and a strong emphasis on CI/CD, automation, and AI-enabled tooling.
Job DescriptionTake an architect role in the design and evolution of scalable full-stack services.
Support teams in developing services using Java and JavaScript.
Drive test quality and contribute to Business Use Case (BUC) and Business Sub Use Case (BSUC) studies.
Work with quality KPIs such as fault slip-through and turnaround time, and help reduce lead time for urgent trouble reports.
Support resolution of complex trouble reports and tickets with senior technical guidance.
Lead features related to 3GPP Policy Control (Diameter, 5G REST).
Collaborate with global teams to deliver product increments.
Maintain CI/CD pipelines and automated testing.
Mentor junior developers and promote engineering best practices.
Support adoption of AI and DevOps tools (e.g., Amazon Kiro, Copilot, Kubernetes).
Requirements5+ years in backend development with Java.
Experience with telecom protocols (Diameter, 5G REST).
Strong skills in Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus).
Proficiency with Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, and Maven.
Agile mindset and experience working in Scrum teams.
Excellent English communication and presentation skills.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Application deadline: 2026-03-06
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7265560-1851923". Omfattning
This is a full-time position. Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
371 34 KARLSKRONA
