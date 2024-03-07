Senior Full Stack Java Developer - IT Product Development
2024-03-07
Are you that awesome Senior Full Stack Developer who enjoys going quickly from idea to deployed solution? This might be just the chance you waited for!
In the testing domain area within Product development IT, we develop applications to make it possible for us at Scania to fulfil our testing demands of prototype vehicles. Utilising the latest technologies to build scalable solutions we work together to deliver end to end solutions, from material planning to data evaluation.
Our challenge is to deliver robust solutions globally, where we need to be in the fore front and pave a new way, understand complex concepts, see opportunities, and formulate clear directions. With large and new areas like electrification and autonomous vehicles around our corner.
Do you want to be a part of our journey? Great - please continue reading!
Your responsibilities
In the Testing Team, we are a group of 17, including developers, Service responsible and Support technicians. We work in Value Creating Teams where we have close collaboration with Product owners and Business Analysts. Your main responsibilities will be:
Integral part of software product development end-to-end: solution design, coding, testing, deployment, monitoring and support.
Deliver high-quality code - readable, testable and easily maintainable. Architect and develop complete software solutions from backend to frontend in a cloud based application.
Continuously share your experience with the rest of the team and ensure the team reaches its full potential.
Who are you?
We are currently looking for a skilled senior full stack Java developer with experience in designing software products based on cloud environment. You appreciate and act on the momentum created in the project in order to deploy the created solution.
We think you are an experienced software developer who enjoys designing and developing software products. You are comfortable with cloud technologies (preferably Amazon Web Services) and are used to working with CI / CD, Git and version control. As for backend, you have skills in Java and when it comes to frontend, you have web development experience using modern JavaScript framework (preferably Angular). You have worked with SQL databases, data modelling, access techniques, building APIs, and you have knowledge of serverless frameworks.
You have a great understanding of IT Development and problem-solving, preferably some experience working with software architecture and deploying solutions to a cloud environment. You have an interest in deeper technical issues and a drive to simplify, and you present solutions to the team members and different stakeholders. You feel comfortable in taking the lead and guide the product increment in making key technical decisions. You have strategic capabilities, and can understand the overview on how to create and deliver value to the Scania business.
As a person, you are a true team player and enjoy collaborating in an agile way of working. You are open-minded, transparent with your work and happy to share knowledge and ideas with your colleagues. Furthermore, you are passionate about writing code and have the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms in fluent English.
Our team
We are a diverse team, that comes from different backgrounds and experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere. We highly value collaboration and transparency, working closely with business to develop high quality software solutions for product testing.
We work with different technologies in areas such as software development and data science in a high pace environment, delivering solutions to various stakeholders. We are flexible in our way of working, with the possibility to work both from the office and home, but we believe in meeting in the office occasionally to foster great team spirit!
What's in it for you
Besides amazing colleagues, we offer you remarkable career and development opportunities. You will work in an awesome team, that takes having fun seriously.
The work environment is international and your colleagues and stakeholders are representing different nationalities and brands. In this exciting and dynamic surrounding you can influence the future IT landscape within the TRATON organization.
Other benefits that might interest you are performance bonuses, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job express.
Time line and process
Kindly apply as soon as possible with CV and cover letter, but no later than 18th of Marsh 2024, since selection and interviews might be held throughout the whole application period. Kindly note that a background check might be conducted for this position. Do you want to have more information please contact Torbjörn Oliveira Lunå +46855352034.or Mariana Aslan Talent Acquisition Specialist +46855371842. Så ansöker du
