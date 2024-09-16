Senior Full Stack Developer (Java)
About the Job:
LuunaX is seeking a talented and experienced Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join our dynamic and innovative team. We are looking for professionals with at least 7 years of experience in modern Java stack development to help drive our clients' digital transformation and support our growing portfolio of projects.
As a Senior Java Developer, you will play a key role in delivering innovative, robust, and scalable solutions. You will collaborate with both internal teams and client IT/business teams across all phases of the development lifecycle, from planning and design to implementation and testing. You will contribute to developing new applications, enhancing existing systems, and participating in solution design for new services.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain web applications using Java and related modern technologies (e.g., Spring Boot, Hibernate).
• Build intuitive and responsive frontend applications with frameworks such as React, Angular, or Vue.js.
• Work with relational and non-relational databases like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MySQL.
• Utilize cloud services like AWS, Azure, or GCP for deployment and hosting of applications.
• Implement DevOps practices (CI/CD, containerization with Docker, orchestration with Kubernetes).
• Collaborate in an Agile environment and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
• Design and implement APIs and microservices to support scalable architectures.
Must-Have Qualifications:
• 7+ years of experience in full stack development with a focus on Java.
• Strong expertise in Java and Spring Boot for backend development.
• Experience with frontend technologies like React, Angular, or Vue.js.
• Solid knowledge of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
• Proficiency with SQL/NoSQL databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB).
• Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP).
• Hands-on experience with DevOps practices (CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes).
• Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
• Proficiency in English (written and spoken).
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
• Experience with other backend languages like Kotlin or Scala.
• Familiarity with serverless architecture and event-driven systems.
• Knowledge of big data technologies and streaming frameworks (Kafka, Spark).
• Experience with test automation frameworks (e.g., Selenium, JUnit).
• Experience in agile development environments.
• Knowledge of systems analysis, design patterns, and database architecture.
• Proficiency in Swedish (advantage but not required).
What's in it for You:
• Work with leading clients across various industries, including automotive, healthcare, finance, and technology.
• Be part of transformative projects using cutting-edge technologies.
• Opportunities for professional growth, including career advancement and technical skills development.
• A dedicated consultant manager providing continuous feedback and career support.
• Visa sponsorship for you and your immediate family, with the possibility of applying for permanent residency after four years and citizenship after five.
We offer a competitive salary, benefits package, and a vibrant work environment that encourages growth, innovation, and collaboration. If you're looking for an exciting challenge in a forward-thinking company, we'd love to hear from you!
To Apply: Please submit your updated resume. We look forward to reviewing your application!
