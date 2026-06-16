Senior Full Stack Developer
Catalsy AB / Datajobb / Hudiksvall Visa alla datajobb i Hudiksvall
2026-06-16
, Nordanstig
, Söderhamn
, Ljusdal
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Catalsy AB i Hudiksvall
About Catalsy
Every time a company changes — a new product, a new vendor, a new market — it creates risk. And companies change constantly: business runs at 10x. The Legal, Compliance, and Security teams meant to keep up are stuck at 1x.
It's a structural problem. Risk is born in Slack, email, and Jira weeks before a compliance expert hears about it — if they ever do. So LCS teams run as reactive service desks, buried in repetitive requests while the real risks stay invisible until it's too late. Compliance becomes the bottleneck that slows the whole company down.
Catalsy flips that. It's a risk nervous system — a contextually aware layer that connects to a company's real data streams, spots and analyzes risk as it emerges, and pulls in a human only when genuine judgment is needed. Everything else, we automate.
We're early but real — first version shipped, paying pilot customers using it today. A true ground-floor seat to shape both the product and the engineering culture as we scale.
The role
We're looking for an experienced developer who's comfortable across the full stack and enjoys working on meaningful problems end-to-end. You'll be building features that span from the user interface to the data pipeline, collaborating closely with the rest of the team on product decisions, and helping us establish the practices that will carry us forward as we grow.
How we work
We're building the company the way we build the product: high leverage from a small, senior team. AI handles the toil; people handle the judgment.
Flat by design. Few layers, no throwing work over the wall to "the team that does X." You own things end to end and the path from idea to production is short.
AI-native, for real. Tools like Claude Code are part of the daily workflow, not a perk we name-drop. We care about leverage and outcomes, not lines of code or hours logged.
Individual Contributor-first. We want people who'd rather go deep and ship than manage headcount. Here, growth means more scope, harder problems, and real influence over architecture — not a team reporting to you.
What you'll work on
Building and evolving a modern web application used by enterprise customers
Designing APIs and services in an event-driven, multi-tenant architecture
Building on our LLM and retrieval stack — semantic search, embeddings, reranking, and turning messy real-world signals into structured risk insight
Working across a polyglot codebase with TypeScript as the primary language and Python for AI/ML services
Contributing to infrastructure, developer tooling, and CI/CD as a natural part of feature work
Helping shape technical direction and architecture as the team grows
Our stack: TypeScript · NodeJS · Fastify · TanStack Router/Query/Start · Python · Golang · PostgreSQL · LiteLLM · AWS · Terraform
What we're looking for
Strong experience with TypeScript and modern web development (React ecosystem)
Comfort building backend services — APIs, databases, message queues, async processing
Familiarity with cloud-native patterns: containers, event-driven systems, infrastructure as code
An ability to work independently, make pragmatic decisions, and communicate clearly
An owner's mindset — you're motivated by building lasting value and a real stake in the outcome, not just shipping the next ticket
Hands-on interest in building with LLMs and retrieval — not as a researcher, but shipping real product features on top of them
Experience with PostgreSQL or similar relational databases
Nice to have
Experience with event driven architecture
Experience with AWS and services like RDS, ECS Fargate, EventBridge, and SQS
Background in multi-tenant SaaS, enterprise software, or compliance/governance domains
Experience as co-founder or working in early-stage startups where you wore many hats
What we offer
Remote-first — work from wherever you're most productive
Modern tooling — AI-assisted development and review, automated pipelines, and infrastructure that gets out of your way
The rare early-stage seat — your fingerprints on the product, the architecture, and the culture before they're set
Real equity. This is central to the offer, not a footnote. This early, your work and the company's value are the same thing — and we'd rather have a smaller team that shares in a big outcome than a bigger one that doesn't. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Catalsy AB
(org.nr 559568-6600)
Ängstigen 13 (visa karta
)
824 53 HUDIKSVALL Jobbnummer
9965730