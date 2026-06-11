Senior Frontend Engineer
Lendo AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lendo AB i Stockholm
At Lendo, we're driven by a clear mission: to empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Our work directly impacts how users understand and navigate complex financial journeys, and we take that responsibility seriously.
We build our success on a culture where we live by our core values: customer centric, win as a team, focus on execution, and always improve. We are convinced that it is diverse perspectives, differences, and a strong collective drive that allow us to continue evolving. We are always looking for colleagues who wants to grow together with us.
About the role
You'll join a cross-functional product team responsible for building and evolving Lendo's core digital experience. You'll work on user flows that are central to how our users interact with and benefit from our platform.
You won't just deliver features. You'll take end-to-end ownership of your components and products, from the initial idea through to development and maintenance. You'll help shape how we build them, ensuring they evolve responsibly over time.
As a Senior Frontend Engineer, you will:
• Take end-to-end ownership of components and products from idea to maintenance, including taking a natural lead in the team's Ways of Working and shared processes • Maintain a long-term mindset by building reusable, well-structured components and actively contributing to our technical standards and best practices • Translate complex requirements into intuitive, high quality user experiences • Build reusable and well structured components • Contribute to technical standards and frontend best practices • Work closely with product and design to navigate trade-offs. You will translate technical debt into business impact, deepening the dialogue about priorities with stakeholders • Actively onboard new colleagues and serve as a sounding board for less experienced developers. You will take a seat at the table in architectural discussions and help elevate the developers around you • Ensure quality through testing, observability, and continuous improvement • Actively build bridges with other teams, seeing how technical solutions can scale and integrate to build effective solutions for the broader Lendo ecosystem
Our frontend stack centres around React in a mixed TypeScript/JavaScript codebase, integrated with Go-based backend services via REST API's in a cloud-native environment using Kubernetes on GCP. We continuously evolve our architecture with a strong focus on performance, maintainability, and developer experience.
About you
We believe you have:
• 5+ years of professional frontend experience, including building and maintaining production systems • Strong React and TypeScript skills • Experience building and maintaining scalable frontend applications and integrating them with backend services via REST APIs • Solid hands-on experience working with REST APIs, 3rd-party integrations, and CI/CD • Hands-on experience with Sentry and Playwright • Familiarity with tools such as GitHub Actions, Docker, Kubernetes, Git, and Yarn • A quality mindset where testing, reviews, and clean code are natural to you • Pragmatic decision-making, you understand trade-offs • A strong sense of ownership and accountability. You take personal responsibility for your work and are transparent about risks, mistakes, or technical debt, communicating them early to stakeholders. • Comfortable contributing to technical direction and architectural discussions
Nice to have: • React Native • Next.js • Experience improving frontend performance • Experience contributing to design systems • Experience in A/B testing
We operate with a flat hierarchy built on mutual trust and high autonomy. We value engineers that take complete ownership of the domain, and proactively drive technical decisions and solutions forward. We win as a team, but we rely on individuals who have the confidence to take action. We look for colleagues who thrive when given the space to take initiative, make decisions, and grow together with us.
About the recruitment process
As part of our recruitment process we perform a mandatory background check on all final candidates. We will always inform you as a candidate before the check is carried out.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7646896-2047938". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lendo AB
(org.nr 556515-1627), https://about.lendo.group
Västra Järnvägsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Lendo Group Jobbnummer
9959153