Senior Frontend Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape modern payment and checkout experiences in a technically demanding environment where reliability, security and performance are critical. This role is centered on building and evolving complex frontend solutions for large-scale enterprise applications, with a strong focus on scalable architecture, maintainable code and high-quality user experiences.
You will work close to product, design, backend, SRE and security specialists, turning requirements into robust solutions used in business-critical flows. The role also includes influence over technical direction, engineering standards and how the frontend stack develops over time. If you enjoy combining hands-on development with architecture, quality improvements and mentoring, this is an exciting opportunity to make a visible impact.
Job DescriptionYou will own end-to-end delivery of complex frontend features in TypeScript and React, from design to production.
You will design scalable and maintainable frontend architectures for enterprise applications, including modularization, code splitting and performance improvements.
You will drive state management strategies using tools such as Redux, Zustand or React Query to support predictable data flows.
You will build and integrate with APIs and BFF layers, and contribute to Node.js services when needed.
You will translate product and design requirements into accessible, responsive and high-quality UI with semantic HTML and CSS.
You will optimize rendering, bundle size, network usage and caching to improve the overall user experience.
You will strengthen the codebase through coding standards, best practices and technical patterns that support long-term quality.
You will review code, support other engineers and help raise the overall engineering level in the team.
You will troubleshoot and resolve complex issues across environments using structured debugging, logging and observability tools.
You will contribute to secure development practices, especially in payment-related flows.
You will support CI/CD, testing strategies and iterative delivery in an Agile setup.
RequirementsStrong experience in the payments domain, particularly checkout flows.
Deep expertise in Next.js, React and TypeScript.
Experience building frontend solutions for complex applications with high demands on scalability and maintainability.
Exposure to backend development.
Strong troubleshooting and debugging capabilities.
Experience translating product and design requirements into accessible user interfaces.
Ability to work closely with cross-functional teams in an Agile environment.
Nice to haveExperience with Node.js, API design and BFF patterns.
Experience from enterprise-scale applications.
Familiarity with cloud platforms and edge or CDN strategies.
Experience with design systems and component libraries at scale.
Experience with PCI considerations, transaction handling or similar payment-related requirements.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7890132-2047410". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9958646