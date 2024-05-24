Senior Frontend Engineer
What you'll get to do
You'll play a pivotal role in shaping our new frontend platform, collaborating closely with your team to deliver innovative solutions that delight our users. You'll work in a cloud-first environment, leveraging your expertise to create scalable and performant applications that make a significant impact on our product and the user experience.
We foster an enabling and empowered culture where you'll have the freedom to utilize your full skill set and express your unique personality. We encourage open, passionate discussions to fuel our collective learning and growth, creating a fun and engaging environment where your contributions are valued.
As an engineer in a cross-functional product team , you'll own the entire development cycle: ideation to iteration, and everything in between:
• Collaborate with engineers, designers, product managers, researchers, and data analysts in a dynamic and empowered product-driven environment
• Drive architecture together with your team within your domain and contribute to decisions across teams
• Use the latest technologies to solve real problems for our customers at a massive scale
• Explore modern software development methods
• Participate in cross-team efforts to improve our architecture or development environment
Technologies you will get your hands on (some not all):
• React, TypeScript, GraphQL (Apollo Federation), MUI
• Go (Golang), Kafka, Terraform, AWS ECS/Lambda/AppSync/RDS/DynamoDB
You will have the opportunity to take even more responsibilities over time, and grow as a technical leader within engineering.
Who you are
-
You're a passionate frontend developer who thrives on collaboration and solving complex challenges.
-
You're energized by understanding user needs and translating them into intuitive, high-impact solutions.
-
You have a deep understanding of modern frontend technologies and best practices, and you're always eager to learn and grow.
-
You embrace collaborative development approaches like pair or mob programming, valuing the diverse perspectives they bring to the table.
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer remote working, with access to our office in central Stockholm. We currently do not offer relocation for this position
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
