Senior Frontend Engineer
Hopsworks AB
2023-11-22
Company Overview
Hopsworks is a leading provider of data platforms and machine learning solutions for enterprises. Our flagship product, Hopsworks Feature Store, enables organizations to build, manage, and serve machine learning features at scale, empowering data scientists, machine learning engineers, and data engineers to develop and deploy advanced machine learning models faster and more efficiently. Our platform is built on open-source technologies and offers robust features for data ingestion, feature engineering, model training, model serving, and monitoring, all within a collaborative and secure environment.
We are a fast-growing, innovative company that is at the forefront of the data and machine learning revolution. Our customers span across industries, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology, and data-driven enterprises around the world trust our platform to drive business insights and outcomes. With a strong focus on customer success and cutting-edge technology, we are dedicated to helping our customers harness the full potential of their data to achieve their business goals.
Job Summary
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Frontend Engineer to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Frontend Engineer, you will play a critical role in the design, development, and optimization of the Hopsworks MLOps platform's frontend. You will work alongside a highly talented team of engineers to build and maintain robust, scalable, and reliable frontend systems.
Technologies we are working with
You will work with tools such as TypeScript, React, Redux (50% Rematch, 50% RTK-Query), d3, recharts, Ramda, Chakra-UI, Cypress, Testing library, Vitest, Github, Gihub Actions, and Jira
Responsibilities
• Together with your colleagues and other teams, you will be involved in the entire development process: from requirements to development to shipping a finished product. Hopsworks develops & deploys a leading MLOps platform built around a class leading Feature Store
• With a customer-centric attitude and openness to new technologies and trends, you will contribute to the development of the Hopsworks Platform UI that is used by our customers to build their Machine Learning pipelines and our Design System library which is being used by the Hopsworks Platform UI.
• Benefit from your colleagues' knowledge to further develop your skills - or teach them something new
Qualifications
• You have at least 5 years of experience in the software of web applications using TypeScript/JavaScript
• Your know-how and practical expertise cover technologies for frontend application development such as React, Redux, and CSS
• You are eager to take on complex problems to break them down and solve them.
• Experience in testing React components, domain logic with unit tests, and the most critical user paths with end-to-end tests
• As an enthusiastic developer, you enjoy working in an agile team
If you are a talented Senior Frontend Engineer with a passion for machine learning and want to be part of a dynamic team, we encourage you to apply.
How to Apply:
Please send your resume and cover letter to jobs@hopsworks.ai
