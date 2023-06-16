Senior Frontend Engineer
Genvalues AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
The Role
We are looking for a passionate and curious Senior Frontend Engineer to join our growing engineering team. In this role you will have a lot of impact on the client-side of our products and overall on the technical processes and approaches. Our goal is to further accelerate our work to make the accounting process as smooth as possible for our customers. Every improvement you make directly contributes to helping companies reach net zero emissions.
We mainly use Typescript: Svelte on the client, NestJS on the server, also AWS and tools like SonarCloud, Sleuth, Sentury and GitHub actions for CI/CD.
What you will do
Be a part of an autonomous Product Development team that has full ownership - from inception to end-of-life, including quality and production health.
Accurately transform business needs into technical requirements in a close collaboration with the Product manager and other engineers.
Write and review high quality code on a daily basis.
Deploy and monitor services using Normative's cloud infrastructure.
Continuously deliver software to our production environment and gather feedback from the stakeholders, directly and through observable metrics and learn from it.
Tackle cross-team challenges as one team with one goal and work across borders.
Initiate discussions with other engineers to build world class engineering practices and processes.
Share your knowledge, coach and mentor your teammates if needed.
We think you will be a good match if
You deeply care about making a real contribution towards a sustainable future.
You have strong experience with Typescript.
You know how to work with security, performance, ensure scalability, maintenance, and so on.
You understand the importance of feedback loops from the stakeholders and aim to ship fast.
You have built, deployed, and operated data-intensive applications in an environment of continuous integration and delivery.
You have some knowledge and experience in backend as well.
You are interested in learning, exploring and sharing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/46
Johannelundsvägen 55 (visa karta
)
163 45 SPÅNGA Jobbnummer
7888989